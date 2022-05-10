Watch: Kieron Pollard accidentally hits umpire while bowling during MI vs KKR game; Rohit Sharma left in splits

Mumbai Indians, the five-time winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL), hit yet another low on Monday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as they lost their ninth game in the ongoing 2022 season after suffering a 52-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders. Jasprit Bumrah's sensational five-wicket haul gave Mumbai a brilliant opportunity at a third straight win, but were undone by the KKR attack as they were folded for just 113 in 17.3 overs, hence adding to their forgettable season. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

However, during the tense game, there was a lighter moment when Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard had accidentally hit the umpire while bowling leaving skipper Rohit Sharma in splits. It happened in the 10th over of the innings when Pollard was introduced into the attack. The ball had slipped out of his hand moments before he could deliver it and it went and hit the umpire.

Pollard did apologise, but even the umpire was seen laughing.

Kolkata had gotten off to a flier against Mumbai with Venkatesh Iyer smashing a 24-ball 43 before Nitish Rana laced three sixes and four boundaries in his 26-ball 43. But Bumrah sliced through the Kolkata middle order with his record-breaking 5 for 10 as Mumbai restricted them to 165 for nine in 20 overs.

Despite a chaseable target in hand, Mumbai failed to recover from the early and contentious dismissal of Rohit as Andre Russell and Pat Cummins combined to script MI's downfall. Ishan Kishan looked to revive with his 43-ball 51, but Mumbai were folded for one of their lowest scores in IPL history.

While the loss had no effect on Mumbai, who have already been out of the race to the playoffs, it certainly boosted KKR's hopes.

