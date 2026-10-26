CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 timetable expected to release soon, where, how to check here
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 timetable has not been released yet. Check when it is expected to release and where can students get the download version. Follow the blog for latest updates.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet announced the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Date Sheet 2027. Students appearing for the board examinations will be able to check the timetable on the Board’s official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, once it is released....Read More
The date sheet will include subject-wise examination dates, exam timings and important instructions for candidates. Details regarding the practical examinations will also be provided.
The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations are scheduled to begin in February 2027. The examinations are expected to be conducted in a single shift.
Approximately 44 lakh students from around 8,000 schools across India and abroad are expected to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2027.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: 44 lakh candidates eligible to appear
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Approximately 44 lakh students from around 8,000 schools across India and abroad are expected to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations in 2027.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: When is Class 10, 12 exam expected to begin?
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations are scheduled to begin in February 2027. The examinations are expected to be conducted in a single shift.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Details to be available on timetable
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: The date sheet will include subject-wise examination dates, exam timings and important instructions for candidates. Details regarding the practical examinations will also be provided.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Where to check timetable for Class 10, 12?
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Students appearing for the board examinations will be able to check the timetable on the Board’s official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, once it is released.
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Date and time
CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: The date and time of the release of the timetable for Class 10, 12 has not been shared yet.