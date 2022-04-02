Evening brief: Ukraine official warns Russia using tactic in retreat from Kyiv, and all the latest news
Haryana CM Khattar wants Kejriwal, Mann to apologise over Chandigarh move
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday demanded an apology from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab's newly elected chief minister Bhagwant Mann over a resolution moved in the Assembly seeking transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab. Read more
'MS is going out to fetch us the trophy': Upton recalls Kirsten's words, explains Dhoni's 'brave decision' in WC final
No Indian fan can forget Ravi Shastri’s words from the commentator’s box– ‘Dhoni finishes off in style… A magnificent strike into the crowd.’ Read more
Shilpa Shetty reacts as Badshah mentions what she's been through, wonders if the segment will make it on air
Musician Badshah has showered praises on Shilpa Shetty and said that she manages to smile despite all odds. Read more
Beat the heat with Caramel Frappuccino this summer. Recipe inside
Summer evenings are meant for something cold to drink. Be it fruit juice or a shake or a soft drink, with the temperature rising and the throats getting dry, we always look for something to drink. Read more
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian journalist found dead near Kyiv
A Ukrainian journalist was founded dead near capital city of Kyiv, after Maks Levin had gone missing more than two weeks ago, Ukrainian presidential aide Andriy Yermak told news agency AFP as the war enters the 38th day. According to Ukrainian daily The Kyiv Independent, Levin had gone to Kyiv's Vyshgorod to document the conflict. He had worked with renowned media organisations including Reuters, and the Associated Press.
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka to lockdown from 6 pm till Monday morning
Sri Lanka declared a 36-hour nationwide curfew Saturday and deployed troops backed with sweeping new powers under a state of emergency to quell protests against the president, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's relatives and even his most trusted shaman. The ire of a mob in the near-bankrupt country was directed on Saturday at a woman identified as a soothsayer frequently consulted by Rajapaksa in the northern town of Anuradhapura.
'Rapid retreat of Russians from Kyiv but...': Ukraine official's warning
"With the rapid retreat of Russians from Kyiv and Chernihiv regions... it is completely clear Russia is prioritising a different tactic: falling back on the east and south," he said. Russia planned to 'dig in, set up air defence (and)… dictate terms', Podolyak tweeted. Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the same announcement early this morning in a televised address, saying, "The occupiers are withdrawing forces in the north. The withdrawal is slow but noticeable."
Disputes with India should be settled peacefully through talks: Pak Army chief
Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that the disputes with India should be settled peacefully through dialogue, adding that Islamabad believed in using diplomacy to resolve all issues including Kashmir, news agency PTI reported. The Pakistan Army chief also spoke on the incident when India's accidental missile fell in the Mian Channu area of Khanewal district on March 9.
'Even if Imran Khan loses...': Pakistan interior minister on no-trust vote
Pakistan interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said that even if prime minister Imran Khan loses the no-confidence motion on April 3, he will continue to hold the office until a new leader is sworn in. Imran Khan who has been alleging foreign conspiracy behind the opposition's move on Friday said he will prefer an early election as he will not resign. Imran Khan said he was aware of the conspiracy since August last year.
