Evening brief: Ukraine official warns Russia using tactic in retreat from Kyiv, and all the latest news

'Rapid retreat of Russians from Kyiv but...': Ukraine official's warning

Russian forces are making a 'rapid retreat' from Ukraine capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said Saturday. Podolyak, however, struck a warning note with his next remark, saying the retreat made it 'completely clear Russia is prioritising a different tactic - falling back on the east and south'. Read more

Disputes with India should be settled peacefully through talks: Pak Army chief

Pakistan Army chief General Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that the disputes with India should be settled peacefully through dialogue, adding that Islamabad believed in using diplomacy to resolve all issues including Kashmir, news agency PTI reported. Read more

Haryana CM Khattar wants Kejriwal, Mann to apologise over Chandigarh move

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday demanded an apology from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab's newly elected chief minister Bhagwant Mann over a resolution moved in the Assembly seeking transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab. Read more

'MS is going out to fetch us the trophy': Upton recalls Kirsten's words, explains Dhoni's 'brave decision' in WC final

No Indian fan can forget Ravi Shastri’s words from the commentator’s box– ‘Dhoni finishes off in style… A magnificent strike into the crowd.’ Read more

Shilpa Shetty reacts as Badshah mentions what she's been through, wonders if the segment will make it on air

Musician Badshah has showered praises on Shilpa Shetty and said that she manages to smile despite all odds. Read more

Beat the heat with Caramel Frappuccino this summer. Recipe inside

Summer evenings are meant for something cold to drink. Be it fruit juice or a shake or a soft drink, with the temperature rising and the throats getting dry, we always look for something to drink. Read more

