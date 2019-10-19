e-paper
Ex-BJP MLA’s daughter alleges torture over marriage

The ex-MLA had earlier filed a case with Kamla Nagar police station here October 16 about his daughter going missing and had claimed she was “mentally unwell”.

world Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Bhopal
The victim is the daughter of Surendra Nath Singh who is a former MLA from Bhopal Central.
The daughter of a former BJP MLA from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh has complained to police that she was being given “injections” by her family to force her to marry a legislator’s son, police said on Saturday.

Bharti Singh (28) is the daughter of Surendra Nath Singh, former MLA from Bhopal Central.

The ex-MLA had filed a case with Kamla Nagar police station here on October 16 about his daughter going missing and had claimed she was “mentally unwell”, Inspector Vijay Sisodia said.

A local news channel played a video clip showing Bharti talking about the alleged torment.

“My family wants me to get married to an MLA’s son against my wish. I am being drugged with injections,” she claimed.

She went on to add that she was “not with a Christian, Muslim” and that she was “safe and happy” after “leaving home on my own wish”.

“I am mentally sound. My family has gathered fudged documents regarding my health as they are influential. I am being bothered intentionally. I don’t want to return home,” she said in the clip, adding that a cousin was beating her up amid “10 years of torment”.

She said she had left home “10-20 times” earlier.

Bharti’s counsel Ankit Saxena told PTI that she has approached Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur seeking police protection.

Saxena said he had recorded the video of Bharti on her request.

Ex-MLA Singh could not be contacted for his comments.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 18:25 IST

