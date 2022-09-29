Home / World News / Ex Pak PM Imran Khan says good that ‘let's play with it’ audio got leaked

Ex Pak PM Imran Khan says good that ‘let's play with it’ audio got leaked

world news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 06:57 AM IST

An audio clip of purported conversation between former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his principal secretary went viral on Wednesday amid series of leaks.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan.(Reuters)
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan.(Reuters)
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

After an audio clip of the alleged conversation between former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his principal secretary Azam Khan about the “US conspiracy” was leaked online, the PTI chief on Wednesday said that the “cypher should also be leaked” to understand the scale of the “conspiracy”. Amid a series of audio leaks in Pakistan, a clip, allegedly Khan's, went viral in which the former PM can be heard suggesting to his then principal secretary that they should “play” with the cypher issue "without taking the name” of the United States. (Also Read | Imran Khan demands Shehbaz Sharif's resignation amid audio clips leak row)

"Let's play with it," Imran Khan believed to be said in the audio, to which Azam Khan suggested that they should hold a meeting on the US cypher to bring it on record.

"It is good that the audio got leaked, I would say the cypher should also be leaked so that everyone should come to know how big was that foreign conspiracy," Imran Khan told reporters, as per The News International.

The so-called foreign conspiracy refers to a conspiracy by the United States, as alleged by Imran Khan, to topple the PTI government and replace it with Shehbaz Sharif's government in Pakistan. Following the leak, Khan accused Sharif of leaking that audio when asked who did this, as per the publication.

Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC) has approved the constitution of a high-level committee led by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to probe the issue of recently surfaced audios. Addressing a press conference, Rana Sanaullah said that Khan had caused "irreparable damage to Pakistan and destroyed the country's economy and political culture," Geo News reported.

"I will show students Imran Khan's awful face," said Sanaullah concerning a university lecture that Khan delivered, adding that this "political fitna" has to be ended politically.

Earlier, audio clips purported of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with government officials and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz had also surfaced online.

(With ANI inputs)

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
imran khan pakistan shehbaz sharif + 1 more
imran khan pakistan shehbaz sharif

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out