Ex-boyfriend arrested after body found in manhunt for Minnesota mother Madeline Kingsbury

Remains believed to be that of Minnesota mother Madeline Kingsbury have been discovered over two months after she mysteriously went missing. Her ex-boyfriend Adam Fravel, 29, who is also the father of her children, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. On Wednesday, June 7, he was taken into custody on second-degree murder charges. For weeks, Fravel maintained that he had no involvement in Kingsbury’s disappearance. Madeline Kingsbury’s ex Adam Fravel has been arrested (Facebook, Winona County Jail)

Police said Kingsbury’s remains were discovered in some brush off Highway 43 north of Minnesota’s Mabel. This area is about 45 miles south of where she was last spotted alive.

The Winona Police Department announced the update about the remains ion their social media. “A Fillmore County deputy found human remains on Wednesday afternoon north of Mabel, Minnesota. The body was found in some brush off Highway 43 and was located using information generated during the Madeline Kingsbury investigation. Because of this, law enforcement personnel have arrested Adam Fravel on probable cause in connection to her disappearance,” the department wrote.

Police have not officially announced that the remains belong to Kingsbury, and theSouthern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to confirm the identity of the deceased, New York Post reported.

“Numerous members of the Winona Police Department, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) agents and crime scene personnel, and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office are working as quickly as possible to positively identify the remains. We are asking the community to respect the family’s privacy at this time and not to speculate on the case until further information is made available. We will share an update tomorrow once we have more information confirmed,” the department said.

Kingsbury vanished on March 31 after dropping off her two children, 5 and 2, at their daycare in Winona. At the time, Fravel accompanied her. Her disappearance was described as “involuntary and suspicious” by police.

Fravel claimed at the time that he left their house at about 10 am, but when he returned, Kingsbury was not there. He said she had left her phone, wallet and jacket behind. Fravel was the last person to see the mom alive. Following her disappearance, over 2,000 people have volunteered to take part in search operations. “Numerous search warrants” were served as part of the effort, authorities said.

