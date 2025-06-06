Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's party threatens to launch full-scale movement for his release

A senior leader of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan has threatened to launch a full-scale movement for his release after Eid Al-Adha if he is not freed before the festival. Imran Khan, 72, has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases,(AP)

Ali Amin Gandapur, Chief Minister of the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the prominent leader of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was speaking with media after meeting the PTI supremo at the Adiala Jail near Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Khan, 72, has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases. His party had organised rallies in the past too demanding his release.

“If we don’t see Imran Khan being released before Eid Al-Adha, we reserve the right to protest. We are moving towards a movement by bringing the people on the street against Khan's unjustified and unfair detention in fake cases,” Gandapur said.

“The nation must awaken and now it is time to release him from jail. We will no longer tolerate slavery. When we protested from time to time,” he said in response to a question.

Gandapur stated that the PTI will make every possible effort and “we will act swiftly,” as the country is being destroyed by the decisions of those “who have seized power.”

Gandapur termed Khan's continued imprisonment as “a grave injustice,” and expressed frustration over the government's refusal to allow free dialogue with their incarcerated party leader.

He also pointed out how the judiciary has lost its independence, particularly after the 26th constitutional amendment. “There’s no hope left from the judiciary. If the courts were truly independent, we would be seeing free and fair decisions.”

Gandapur also condemned the prolonged detention of Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, who he claimed, has been kept under house arrest for 14 months “without justification.”