Explosion heard close to passport office in Kabul: Report

The nature of the blast was not immediately clear, nor were any casualty numbers, an official of the ministry of interior told Reuters on the condition of anonymity.
Updated on Dec 23, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Reuters | , Kabul

An explosion took place close to the gate of the passport office in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, an Afghan official said.

Large crowds of Afghans have been thronging outside the passport office in a bid to get travel documents in recent days after the service was restarted after weeks of suspension.

