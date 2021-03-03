IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Ex-PM Gilani's party defeats Pak PM Imran Khan's candidate in senate polls
Former PM Yousuf Gilani defeated minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.(AP File Photo)
Former PM Yousuf Gilani defeated minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.(AP File Photo)
world news

Ex-PM Gilani's party defeats Pak PM Imran Khan's candidate in senate polls

After the result was announced, Shaikh and Gilani shook hands and hugged each other. The news of Shaikh's defeat was told to him by Zain Qureshi -- who was the minister's polling agent, according to Geo News.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:00 PM IST

The 11-party opposition alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) scored a major victory over Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Senate polls as former PM Yousuf Raza Gilani won the hotly-contested general seat from Islamabad.

Gilani defeated PTI's Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

After the result was announced, Shaikh and Gilani shook hands and hugged each other. The news of Shaikh's defeat was told to him by Zain Qureshi -- who was the minister's polling agent, according to Geo News.

Official results announcing Gillani's victory will be announced later, sources said.

Geo ancherperson Shahzeb Khanzada termed it a "huge upset" for Imran Khan since he had personally campaigned for Shaikh and had managed to win over most of the government's allies.

Senior ministers of the government such as Fawad Chaudhry and Sheikh Rashid had earlier claimed that Shaikh would defeat the former prime minister easily.

Analyst Irshad Bhatti also said that it was "huge upset" for the government, adding that his earlier prediction that the former prime minister would lose has been proved wrong, Geo News further reported.

Moreover, senior analyst Mazhar Abbas claimed this development was a victory for former president Asif Ali Zardari and a loss for Imran Khan.

"It was Zardari who urged the PDM to delay the long march and contest the Senate elections," he said, adding that a no-confidence movement against the Prime Minister could be successful.

Meanwhile, according to Dawn, Abdul Qadir, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Muhammad Qasim, Palwasha Khan, Khalida Ateeb, Sarfaraz Bugti, Manzoor Ahmed and Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai have won the elections so far, as per unofficial and unverified results.

The polling for 37 seats of Pakistan's Senate came to a close at 5 pm and counting of votes is currently underway as a total of 78 candidates contesting from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad.

The polls were held after a long-drawn open ballot controversy that kept the ruling party and opposition in a war of words and a legal battle before the Supreme Court on Monday announced that the elections for the Upper House of the Parliament will be held through secret ballot, according to Article 226 of the Pakistan Constitution.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan democratic movement yusuf raza gilani imran khan
Close
Police said they have bolstered security in Washington after intelligence uncovered a "possible plot to breach the Capitol" on March 4.(AFP)
Police said they have bolstered security in Washington after intelligence uncovered a "possible plot to breach the Capitol" on March 4.(AFP)
world news

US Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol on March 4

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:24 PM IST
  • The threat comes nearly two months after thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol in a violent insurrection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., US.(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., US.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden signs off on tighter eligibility for $1,400 stimulus checks

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Democratic Senators including Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire had advocated tighter targeting of help.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former PM Yousuf Gilani defeated minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.(AP File Photo)
Former PM Yousuf Gilani defeated minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.(AP File Photo)
world news

Ex-PM Gilani's party defeats Pak PM Imran Khan's candidate in senate polls

ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:00 PM IST
After the result was announced, Shaikh and Gilani shook hands and hugged each other. The news of Shaikh's defeat was told to him by Zain Qureshi -- who was the minister's polling agent, according to Geo News.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Taliban prisoners looking through the door of a prison after an attack in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan. (AP)
A file photo of Taliban prisoners looking through the door of a prison after an attack in the city of Jalalabad in Afghanistan. (AP)
world news

Pak should be on FATF ‘black list’ for role in Afghanistan: Canadian think tank

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Macdonald Laurier Institute (MLI) made the observation in a report titled “Ending Pakistan’s Proxy War in Afghanistan”. It has been authored by Chris Alexander, who was Canada’s citizenship and immigration minister from 2013-2015
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fatou Bensouda said in a statement the probe will be conducted “independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or favor.”(AP)
Fatou Bensouda said in a statement the probe will be conducted “independently, impartially and objectively, without fear or favor.”(AP)
world news

ICC probes alleged war crimes in Palestinian territories

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP, The Hague
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:40 PM IST
  • Israel foreign minister called it “an act of moral and legal bankruptcy” and said Israel “will take every step necessary to protect its citizens and soldiers from legal persecution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.(REUTERS)
US Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.(REUTERS)
world news

Former top White House doctor drank on duty, made sexual comments: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:14 PM IST
  • The investigation reportedly led to the conclusion that Ronny Jackson failed to treat his subordinates with dignity and respect.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Google is pledging it will not use other technology to replace the cookie or build features inside Chrome to allow itself access to that data.(REUTERS)
Google is pledging it will not use other technology to replace the cookie or build features inside Chrome to allow itself access to that data.(REUTERS)
world news

Google won't use other web tracking tools after phasing out cookies

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:07 PM IST
Google first announced it would get rid of third-party cookies, early last year to meet growing data privacy standards in Europe and the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Markle lived at Kensington Palace for nearly a year after her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018.(AFP)
Markle lived at Kensington Palace for nearly a year after her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018.(AFP)
world news

Meghan Markle says allegations of bullying brought against her false: Report

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:51 PM IST
Markle lived at Kensington Palace for nearly a year after her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook has emerged as a major source of news consumption in recent years.(Representative photo/Reuters)
Facebook has emerged as a major source of news consumption in recent years.(Representative photo/Reuters)
world news

Far-right misinformation has more engagement on Facebook: Research

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:49 PM IST
The researchers from New York University based their study on Facebook's CrowdTangle tool and obtained list of pages and public posts from independent data providers and fact-checking websites.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flames are seen at the production facility of Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia.(REUTERS / File Photo)
Flames are seen at the production facility of Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia.(REUTERS / File Photo)
world news

Saudi Arabia to ship gas to South Korea and take carbon dioxide back

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Saudi Aramco uses carbon dioxide to pump more oil out of the ground in a process known as enhanced oil recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man walks past a signpost of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines.(REUTERS)
A man walks past a signpost of India's Serum Institute, the world's largest maker of vaccines.(REUTERS)
world news

UK to receive 10 mn AstraZeneca Covid vaccine doses from India's Serum Institute

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:29 PM IST
SII, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume, is mass producing the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed with Oxford University, for dozens of poor and middle-income countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A law enforcement officer examines the scene of a deadly crash in Holtville, California.(AP)
A law enforcement officer examines the scene of a deadly crash in Holtville, California.(AP)
world news

California crash kills 13 on route for illegal border crossings

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:21 PM IST
  • The cause of the collision was undetermined and it also was unknown why so many people were crammed into a vehicle built to hold eight people safely.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file photo. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), waves to the supporters during an anti-government protest rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of political opposition parties, in Lahore, Pakistan. (REUTERS)
In this file photo. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), waves to the supporters during an anti-government protest rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of political opposition parties, in Lahore, Pakistan. (REUTERS)
world news

Bilawal Bhutto says PTI partymen have lost faith in Imran

ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:09 PM IST
As the polling for 37 seats of Pakistan's Senate is underway, the PPP chairman stated that even a single vote more would be a bonus for the party to lead in the elections for the Upper House of the Parliament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The figures suggest that employment gains are being held back by pandemic-related constraints on businesses and economic activity. Even so, many economists expect a continued improvement in the labor market in the coming months as Covid-19 vaccinations pick up and virus concerns ease. (Representative Image)(AFP)
The figures suggest that employment gains are being held back by pandemic-related constraints on businesses and economic activity. Even so, many economists expect a continued improvement in the labor market in the coming months as Covid-19 vaccinations pick up and virus concerns ease. (Representative Image)(AFP)
world news

Data show US companies create less jobs than projected

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:56 PM IST
Company payrolls increased by 117,000 during the month, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for an increase of 205,000. The prior month was revised up to a 195,000 rise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first batch of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine boxes unloaded from a Pakistan's air force plane after arriving from China at the Nur Khan military airbase in Islamabad on February 1. (AFP)
The first batch of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine boxes unloaded from a Pakistan's air force plane after arriving from China at the Nur Khan military airbase in Islamabad on February 1. (AFP)
world news

China and Pakistan to hold 100 events to mark 70 years of bilateral ties

By Sutirtho Patranobis
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:54 PM IST
China and Pakistan will hold 100 events to celebrate 70 years of bilateral ties between the two nations, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Wednesday as India’s two hostile neighbours continue to deepen their strategic partnership
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP