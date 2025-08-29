F-16 fighter jet crashes in Poland during airshow rehearsal, pilot dies

A Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed on Thursday during a rehearsal for an airshow in Poland's Radom, said the country's army. Polish defence minister said that he has reached the scene of the crash. (Representational Photo/REUTERS)

Poland's defence minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz confirmed that a Polish Army pilot died in the tragedy.

“In the F-16 plane crash, a Polish Army pilot died – an officer who always served the Fatherland with dedication and great courage. I pay tribute to His memory. To the family and loved ones, I offer my deepest condolences. This is a great loss for the Air Force and the entire Polish Army,” he wrote in a post on X.

Wladyslaw also added that he has reached the scene of the crash.

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, expressing condolences for the family of the deceased pilot, wrote on X, “In the F-16 plane crash, a Polish pilot was killed. Rest in peace! To the family and loved ones, I offer my deepest condolences from the bottom of my heart.”

The Polish Army said that the death of their air force pilot is a “great loss” for Poland. “With great sadness, we received the news of the tragic death of the F-16 pilot, an officer of the Polish Army. This is a great loss for Poland and the entire Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland. We extend our most sincere condolences to the family and loved ones. Honor to His memory,” it said in a statement on X.

The identity of the pilot was not immediately known.

According to the country's General Command of the Armed Forces, the crash involved a fighter jet from the 31st Tactical Air Base near Poland's Poznan, reported Reuters. It added that no bystander was injured in the accident.

"Rescue operations were immediately initiated at the scene," General Command of the Armed Forces said in a statement.

The tragic accident happened of the AirSHOW Radom 2025, which was scheduled for this weekend and has now reportedly been cancelled.

Some videos of the crash that have surfaced on social media show the fighter jet performing an aerobatic manoeuvre before crashing on the ground, bursting into flames as it continues to slide.

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.