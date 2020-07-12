e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Facebook mulls ban on ads for US polls

Facebook mulls ban on ads for US polls

This would be a big change for Facebook, which has so far stuck to a policy of not fact-checking ads from politicians or their campaigns.

world Updated: Jul 12, 2020 02:57 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Washington
US President Donald Trump is greeted during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
US President Donald Trump is greeted during a campaign rally at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
         

Facebook is planning to impose a ban on political ads on its social network in the days leading up to the US election on November 3, according to people familiar with the company’s plans.

The potential ban is still only being discussed and hasn’t yet been finalised, said the people, who asked not to be named talking about internal policies. A halt on ads could defend against misleading election-related content spreading as people prepare to vote. Still, there are concerns that an ad blackout may hurt “get out the vote” campaigns, or limit a candidate’s ability to respond widely to breaking news or new information.

This would be a big change for Facebook, which has so far stuck to a policy of not fact-checking ads from politicians or their campaigns.

tags
top news
A peek inside Covid war room: Tales from the ER
A peek inside Covid war room: Tales from the ER
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Covid-19
Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek test positive for Covid-19
Existential WFH Qs for the weekend(it is the weekend, right?)
Existential WFH Qs for the weekend(it is the weekend, right?)
Former India opener Chetan Chauhan tests positive for Covid-19
Former India opener Chetan Chauhan tests positive for Covid-19
‘No deaths in home isolation in 10 days’
‘No deaths in home isolation in 10 days’
Pre-wedding shoots, parties likely to be allowed at Waste to Wonder park
Pre-wedding shoots, parties likely to be allowed at Waste to Wonder park
Ventilation key to mitigating risk
Ventilation key to mitigating risk
Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered
Covid update: Big B, son infected; WHO on Dharavi cases; 5 lakh+ recovered
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In