Facebook to stop recommending political groups to users
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said the social network will no longer recommend politics-themed groups to users, a measure already taken in the US due to election tensions.
The social media giant is aiming to shine up an image tarnished by the political controversy, including Donald Trump's rise the White House.
"We plan to keep civic and political groups out of recommendations for the long term and we plan to expand that policy globally," Zuckerberg said in an earnings call.
He added that Facebook would also reduce political content in users' main news feeds as part of a push "to turn down the temperature and discourage divisive conversation."
The move makes permanent steps taken by Facebook to guard against being a platform for violent or misleading messages during the US presidential election.
Facebook last week said it is asking its independent experts to rule on whether former president Trump's suspension for "fomenting insurrection" should stand.
Facebook and Instagram suspended Trump after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, an attack on the seat of democracy that led to Trump's unprecedented second impeachment.
The platform is referring the decision to its independent oversight board, which is tasked with making final decisions on appeals regarding what is removed or allowed to remain on the world's biggest social network.
"We believe our decision was necessary and right," Facebook vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg said in a blog post at the time.
Members of the oversight board come from various countries and include jurists, human rights activists, journalists, a Nobel peace laureate and a former Danish prime minister.
Launch of the panel came late last year amid rising concerns about misinformation and manipulation around the US election.
Reaction to the Trump ban has ranged from criticism that Facebook should have booted him long ago to outrage over his online voice being muted.
Zuckerberg said the decision to dial down politics related recommendations stemmed from user feedback, and will apply globally to the social network.
"We want these discussions to be able to keep happening," Zuckerberg said.
"But one of the top pieces of feedback that we are hearing from our community right now is that people don't want politics and fighting to take over their experience on our services."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer vaccine only slightly less effective against key S.African variant: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hopeful signs on pandemic lead some US states to ease coronavirus restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook to stop recommending political groups to users
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK PM Boris Johnson heads to Scotland amid fears of break up of UK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Families of Covid-19 victims in Wuhan say they are being silenced
- Scores of relatives have banded together online in a shared quest for accountability from Wuhan officials who they blame for mishandling the outbreak that tore through the city one year ago.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden admin to let H-1B spouses work
- The reversal comes as a huge relief for a community that had lived with mounting uncertainty after former President Donald Trump’s administration sought to take away their work authorisation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former ISI chief Asad Durrani in touch with RAW since 2008: Pakistan
- Durrani has faced problems from Pakistan’s military establishment since he co-authored the book The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace with former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief AS Dulat in 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US leaders dial Indian counterparts; talk cooperation in defence, Indo-Pacific
- In an introductory telephone call from US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin to Rajnath Singh, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to work together to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and the strategic partnership.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deforestation soars in Amazon forest in 2020, analysis finds
- A first look at deforestation in the full year of 2020 shows that roughly 21,000 square kilometers (8,108 square miles) of old-growth forest was cut or burned down, about the size of New Jersey, the US-based non-profit group found in its analysis of satellite data.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US issues terror alert over anti-govt extremists, urges to avoid large crowds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan unveils plan to administer Covid-19 vaccine across country
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French Holocaust memorial vandalized on remembrance day
- The Israeli Embassy in France tweeted a photo of the pro-Uighur graffiti scrawled on a wall etched with the names of tens of thousands of French victims of the Holocaust. The embassy expressed “horror and anger” at the vandalism “on such a symbolic day.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden admin scraps Trump-era rule ending work permit for some H-1B spouses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil slips as Covid-19, demand concerns weigh ahead of supply report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man to plead guilty in plot to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox