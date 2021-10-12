Home / World News / Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen
world news

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed last week she was the person who provided documents used in a Wall Street Journal investigation and a Senate hearing on Instagram's harm to teenage girls.
Former Facebook employee and whistle-blower Frances Haugen.(Reuters photo)
Former Facebook employee and whistle-blower Frances Haugen.(Reuters photo)
Published on Oct 12, 2021 05:23 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

Facebook Inc's oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks.

Haugen revealed last week she was the person who provided documents used in a Wall Street Journal investigation and a Senate hearing on Instagram's harm to teenage girls.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out