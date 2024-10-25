Facing caucus dissent, Trudeau reaffirms plan to lead in next election

Toronto: Despite facing an internal revolt from MPs in his own caucus, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asserted on Thursday that he will lead the ruling Liberal Party into the next Federal elections. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (REUTERS)

Responding to questions from reporters during a media availability in Ottawa linked to projected immigration levels, Trudeau said, “As a party, we’ve always had robust discussions about the best way forward. We’ll continue to have them with me as leader.”

Trudeau focused on attacking his rival, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre as someone dealing in “misinformation” and “disinformation.” Trudeau said, “We are going to continue to have great conversations about what is the best way to take on Pierre Poilievre in the next election. But that will happen with me as leader going into the next election.”

The media event was clearly staged to address two issues plaguing Trudeau. As he announced cutting immigration levels in the years ahead, he was responding to growing sentiment in Canada against high levels of immigration which has been linked to a housing unaffordability crisis and stress on health and transport infrastructure.

At the same time, over a dozen Liberal MPs formed the backdrop for Trudeau and clapped and applauded on cue to his statements including that he will remain their leader for the next Federal elections, which are scheduled for October 2025.

Earlier, on Wednesday, two dozen Liberal Party MPs had revolted against Trudeau’s leadership and signed a letter in that regard.

At least 20 MPs openly called for him to leave the post during the meeting, and dissidents have given a deadline of October 28 for him to act upon their demands, including a secret ballot on his leadership.

As he exited the meeting, Trudeau was seen smiling. He said, “The party is strong and united.”

No current Cabinet Ministers are believed to be supporting the dissidents.

Trudeau’s personal popularity and the fortunes of his party have suffered over the past 18 months.

According to the Poll Tracker from the outlet CBC News, the opposition Conservatives, led by Poilievre, enjoy a hefty lead over the incumbents, with 42.5 per cent supporting translating to a majority of 217 seats in the House of Commons. Conversely, the Liberals have just 23.2 per cent backing, making for only 61 seats. The House currently has a strength of 338 but that number will increase to 342 for the 2025 election.