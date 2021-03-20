IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Fallout from riot, coronavirus leaves toxic mood on Capitol Hill
Violent rioters, loyal to Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(AP / File)
Violent rioters, loyal to Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(AP / File)
world news

Fallout from riot, coronavirus leaves toxic mood on Capitol Hill

  • One newer congresswoman said it’s “heartbreaking” to see what has become of the institution she cherished, in the country she has taken an oath to defend from enemies foreign and domestic.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:54 PM IST

The mood is so bad at the US Capitol that a Democratic congressman recently let an elevator pass him by rather than ride with Republican colleagues who voted against certifying Joe Biden’s election.

Republicans say it’s Democrats who just need to get over it — move on from the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, end the Covid-19 restrictions and make an effort toward bipartisanship.

Not yet 100 days into the new Congress, the legislative branch has become an increasingly toxic and unsettled place, with lawmakers frustrated by the work-from-home limits imposed by the coronavirus and suspicious of each other after the Jan. 6 riot over Donald Trump's presidency.

Particularly in the House, which remains partly shuttered by the pandemic and where lawmakers heard gunshots ring out during the siege, trust is low, settled facts about the riot are apparently up for debate and wary, exhausted members are unsure how or when the “People's House” will return to normal.

One newer congresswoman said it’s “heartbreaking” to see what has become of the institution she cherished, in the country she has taken an oath to defend from enemies foreign and domestic.

“You know, I do sometimes just close my eyes and, like, picture this place in the way that it used to be, and how welcoming it was,” said Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., first elected in 2018.

An immigrant from Somalia, she said she draws on the coping skills she learned as a child in wartime to enter the razor-wire fenced Capitol, now with armed members of the National Guard, to "try to pretend that that's not what it is.”

The first months of the year have laid bare the scars from the historic, unprecedented events. The fallout extends far beyond the broken windows and gouged walls of the Capitol to the loss that comes from the absence of usual routines and visitors that were the daily hum of democracy. With virtual meetings and socially distanced votes, lawmakers have fewer opportunities to talk to each other, share ideas and ease fears in the aftermath of the riot.

“The mood is toxic,” said Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill. “I mean, it really sucks to be in the minority, but it’s really worse when there’s just such a high partisan temperature.”

It came to a pressure point this past week when a dozen Republicans voted against awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to law enforcers who defended the Capitol, in part because the resolution mentioned the “insurrectionists” who attacked the “temple" of American democracy. Democrats were stunned.

Despite the charged atmosphere, the House is forging ahead with Biden’s agenda, the Democratic majority ushering the $1.9 trillion virus relief bill into law without support from a single Republican. The tensions are delaying, but not stalling, fast action on voting rights, gun background checks and other legislative priorities, but leaving the potential for bipartisanship with Biden an open question.

One certainty is that the last president has left an indelible mark on the legislative branch.

Trump’s brand of politics is reshaping the Republican Party as lawmakers mimic his style. GOP lawmakers mostly play down the insurrection as simply a “protest,” even as 300 people have been charged in the attack. Republicans dismiss the House coronavirus restrictions, despite public health guidelines urging vaccinations, mask-wearing and social distance to prevent another surge.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said that at events he attended back home few people wear masks anymore and “the attitude is it’s time to get back to normal, get back to freedom.”

Leadership sets a tone, and California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., the top Republican in the House, tried to suggest at a recent news conference that the GOP challenges to Biden’s victory were not intended to change the election outcome — despite Trump urging his supporters “fight like hell” on Jan. 6 as lawmakers were certifying the 2020 election results.

Five people died as a result of the attack at the Capitol, including a woman shot by police and a police officer who succumbed later from injuries.

Dozens of lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus, and two elected officials, both Republicans, have died from Covid-19, one just before his Jan. 3 swearing-in.

The GOP leader has sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., a letter saying the House should resume normal operations now that 75% of lawmakers are vaccinated.

Pelosi responded Friday that the goal is “100%” compliance with vaccinations and social distancing guidelines.

One problem in resuming fully in-person operations at the Capitol is the lack of vaccinations for thousands of staff to the 435 House members. So far only two doses have been available for each House office, officials said. Six more doses are expected to be added as soon as next week.

The Senate, with 100 members, largely resumed its operations last spring.

For now, House proxy voting that was put in place to lessen lawmakers’ health risks of traveling to Washington will persist. Visitors are still off-limits at the Capitol.

“There are moments when I’m very excited and very happy, some really great things are happening,” said Massachusetts Rep. Jim McGovern, the House Rules Committee chairman who skipped the elevator when he saw it was carrying Republicans who challenged the presidential vote.

But he said he was bothered by lawmakers who "try to somehow claim that, you know, this was an act of patriotic people coming to disagree? Give me a break.”

It’s clear that Democrats are more emotionally spent than House Republicans, who bolstered their ranks in the last election despite Trump's loss. Their gains narrowed the path to regaining House control in 2022.

One Trump-aligned Republican lawmaker, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, has started gumming up Democrats' floor operations by demanding roll calls on routine legislation, testing lawmakers' patience as already lengthy House proceedings drag into late-night sessions. In February, the House voted to remove Greene from her committee assignments because of her lengthy history of outrageous social media posts and other actions.

While security fencing is set to be removed from the Capitol, metal detectors remain stationed outside the House chamber after some Republican lawmakers pledged to bring their firearms onto the House floor.

Trust is low.

“Do you think?” said Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., among those who voted against the police medals. “Look at the metal detectors here — we have to get squeegeed.”

Rep. Steve Palazzo, R-Miss., acknowledged, “There might be some relationship building that needs to take place.”

Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif., said she has spent sleepless nights replaying the January attack scenes in her mind.

She said she is hoping for some assurances from her Republican colleagues that they're all committed to the same goal of “upholding our democracy.”

“If we want to get back to normal," she said, "we have to be better than we are.”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states capitol hill

Related Stories

Members of the far-right group Proud Boys make 'OK' hand gestures indicating "white power" in front of the US Capitol Building.(REUTERS / File)
Members of the far-right group Proud Boys make 'OK' hand gestures indicating "white power" in front of the US Capitol Building.(REUTERS / File)
world news

US charges 4 Proud Boys members with conspiring to impede Congress on January 6

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:28 PM IST
  • The indictment also alleges that they made their intentions clear as far back as November, threatening war if the election was "stolen" from then-President Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Violent rioters, loyal to Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(AP / File)
Violent rioters, loyal to Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(AP / File)
world news

Fallout from riot, coronavirus leaves toxic mood on Capitol Hill

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:54 PM IST
  • One newer congresswoman said it’s “heartbreaking” to see what has become of the institution she cherished, in the country she has taken an oath to defend from enemies foreign and domestic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Qurashi said divorced men would not be allowed to apply within six months of their divorce.(Mohd Zakir/HT Photo/Representative Image)
Qurashi said divorced men would not be allowed to apply within six months of their divorce.(Mohd Zakir/HT Photo/Representative Image)
world news

Saudi Arabia prohibits men from marrying women from Pak, 3 other nations: Report

ANI, Riyadh
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Saudi men wishing to marry foreigners now face tougher regulations, says a report in Makkah daily quoting Makkah Police Director Major General Assaf Al-Qurashi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (AP)
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (AP)
world news

Erdogan ousts Central-Bank head, installs interest-rate ally

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:36 PM IST
Erdogan fired Governor Naci Agbal, who was appointed in November, and gave the job to Sahap Kavcioglu, according to a decree published after midnight on Saturday in the Official Gazette.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lloyd Austin is received by Rajnath Singh, India's defence minister, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.(Bloomberg)
Lloyd Austin is received by Rajnath Singh, India's defence minister, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.(Bloomberg)
world news

Discussed India's planned purchase of Russian air defence systems, says Austin

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Austin is making the first visit by a top member of Biden's administration to India as part of efforts to forge an alliance of countries seeking to push back against China's assertiveness in the region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration (REUTERS)
world news

Twitter plans to review its policies for world leaders

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:24 PM IST
The organization additionally said that it will counsel 'human rights experts, civil society organizations, and academics from all over the globe in this regard.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Princess Diana holds Prince Harry during a morning picture session at Marivent Palace, Spain, August 9, 1988.(Reuters File Photo)
Britain's Princess Diana holds Prince Harry during a morning picture session at Marivent Palace, Spain, August 9, 1988.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Princess Diana’s death left a ‘huge hole’ inside me, says Prince Harry

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997 alongside her partner, Dodi Fayed, and driver, Henri Paul, while being chased by paparazzi on motorcycles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We have the possibility to ban planned exports,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Saturday. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
“We have the possibility to ban planned exports,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Saturday. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS(REUTERS)
world news

EU threatens AstraZeneca with export ban

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • The European Commission said Saturday that AstraZeneca in particular could face export bans to countries outside the EU if it didn’t quickly deliver the promised amount of vaccines to the 27-nation bloc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
China US have put aside their quarrel on virus origins to sign a trade deal.(afp)
China US have put aside their quarrel on virus origins to sign a trade deal.(afp)
world news

China says it will discuss climate, other issues with US

AP, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • The two countries feuded over journalist visas and consulates during the Trump administration, and climate change is seen as one area where they may be able to cooperate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police said the shooter got away. The investigation is ongoing.(Representational image / GETTY)
Police said the shooter got away. The investigation is ongoing.(Representational image / GETTY)
world news

1 dead, 5 wounded in Dallas nightclub shooting: Police

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:42 PM IST
  • The extent of the injuries to the other five people range from stable to critical condition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This month, Saudi Arabia intercepted a barrage of drones targeting its oil infrastructure.(REUTERS / File)
This month, Saudi Arabia intercepted a barrage of drones targeting its oil infrastructure.(REUTERS / File)
world news

Missiles in Aramco attacks were made in Iran: Saudi Arabia

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • The Houthis said earlier Friday they struck an Aramco refinery in the Saudi capital using six bomb-laden drones.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some countries including Germany and France this week reversed their decision to temporarily pause use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)
Some countries including Germany and France this week reversed their decision to temporarily pause use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration(REUTERS)
world news

Denmark reports two cases of blood clots after administering AstraZeneca shot

Reuters, Copenhagen
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:08 PM IST
  • The Capital Region of Denmark, the authority that runs public hospitals in Copenhagen, said that one of the hospital staff had died and both had received the AstraZeneca vaccine less than 14 days before getting ill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The technology, which relies on a magnetic docking plate, targets the removal of satellites yet to be launched.(Astroscale)
The technology, which relies on a magnetic docking plate, targets the removal of satellites yet to be launched.(Astroscale)
world news

Launch of Astroscale spacecraft for debris removal demo using magnets postponed

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:58 PM IST
  • Nasa said in its January report that at least 26,000 pieces of space junk that are the size of a softball or larger could destroy a satellite on impact.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan PM Imran Khan.(AP)
Pakistan PM Imran Khan.(AP)
world news

Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:57 PM IST
"PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home," Pakistan health minister wrote in a tweet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Von der Leyen said Anglo-Swedish pharma giant AstraZeneca had delivered only 30 percent of the 90 million vaccine doses it had promised for the first quarter of the year.
Von der Leyen said Anglo-Swedish pharma giant AstraZeneca had delivered only 30 percent of the 90 million vaccine doses it had promised for the first quarter of the year.
world news

AstraZeneca exports can be banned if bloc not supplied first: EU chief

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:16 PM IST
  • The warning comes as the European Union struggles to speed up its Covid-19 inoculation campaign, just as many member states are battling rising infection rates that have forced renewed restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.(AP)
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.(AP)
world news

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani appoints 2 ministers, angers ruling partner

AP, Kabul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:13 PM IST
In May 2020, Ghani and political rival Abdullah signed a power-sharing agreement, two months after both declared themselves the winner of the September 2019 presidential election.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP