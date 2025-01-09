Family of murdered banker meet First Minister two decades after shooting

The widow of a banker who was shot on the family doorstep more than two decades ago has said she will “not stop demanding answers” after she met with Scotland’s First Minister about the as-yet-unsolved case. Veronica Wilson said she was “extremely grateful” to John Swinney for speaking to her and son Andrew about the ongoing investigation into the murder of her husband Alistair in November 2004. Mrs Wilson answered the door to a man who called at their home in Nairn and asked for her husband by name, before handing him an envelope and then shooting him. With the killer still at large, Scotland’s top law officer, Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC, last September ordered a complete reinvestigation of the case, with a new team of police officers and prosecutors. But the family have said they have lost confidence in the police – with Mrs Wilson claiming it is “deeply insulting” Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell has declined to meet them. Mrs Wilson said: “I was extremely grateful to John Swinney for meeting with myself and Andrew and engaging with us over the ongoing investigation. “It is welcome that he agreed to look into issues that we brought to his attention and come back to us in due course. “That is in sharp contrast to the chief constable, who continues to refuse to meet with myself and our family. “We find that deeply insulting and hope that she will urgently reconsider. “We will not stop demanding answers and it was pleasing to have the opportunity to raise them with the First Minister.” Andrew Wilson said: “I was pleased to have opportunity to join my mum and meet with John Swinney to highlight issues surrounding the investigation into my father’s murder.” Aged just four at the time, he saw his father lying in a pool of blood after being shot, and said: “I have had to grow up knowing that this case is unsolved and all too often we have found ourselves frustrated at trying to get answers from the police. “I share my mother’s anger at Jo Farrell continuing to stonewall us over meeting her, when we just want to hear directly from her.” In a letter sent to Highlands and Islands MSP Douglas Ross, Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson maintained it is “not appropriate” for Ms Farrell to meet the Wilson family as it is important for the new senior investigating officers to build a relationship with them. Stressing the focus is on “completing the reinvestigation”, Mr Johnson added: “It remains my and the inquiry team’s commitment to complete a thorough and conclusive investigation.” Mr Ross said the First Minister’s meeting with the Wilsons is a “positive step in the right direction”. Adding that the family are “desperate for answers”, the Conservative MSP said: “I hope that having now met with John Swinney that this will help move the case forward at pace. “What might be a continued stumbling block on any hope for the Wilson family is the continued disgraceful refusal of Police Scotland’s Chief Constable Jo Farrell to meet with them. “That is a total dereliction of duty from her and an insult to the family. She didn’t even have the decency to respond personally to my letter asking her again to meet with them. “I believe that having seen John Swinney meet with Veronica and Andrew, which follows a meeting they had with Scotland’s Lord Advocate, it is surely time for Scotland’s chief constable to rethink this decision and meet them as soon as possible.” Chief Superintendent Suzanne Chow, the strategic senior investigating officer, said: “The chief constable has been very clear that we are determined to bring those involved in Alistair’s murder to justice and has underlined our support for his family. “This is a live criminal investigation and the relationship and trust with Alistair’s family is a priority and must be built through myself, the SIO and the family liaison officers. “We have met Mrs Wilson and members of the wider family and will keep them updated on the reinvestigation. “They have suffered 20 years of not knowing who killed Alistair or why and I am absolutely determined that we will do everything we can to get them those answers and the justice they deserve.”

The widow of murdered Nairn banker Alistair Wilson has said she will not ‘stop demanding answers’ about her husband’s death (family handout/Police Scotland/PA)