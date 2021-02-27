FDA set to approve J&J’s single-dose Covid vaccine, the third for US
The US drugs regulator is set to grant emergency use authorisation to Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine as public health officials warned of a “very concerning” upward shift in new infections and deaths and said “now is not the time to relax restrictions”.
After a “positive” outcome of a meeting of an advisory committee of independent experts on the Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine on Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration said it had told the company it will “rapidly work toward finalisation and issuance of an emergency use authorisation.”
The authorisation, expected over the weekend, will add a third vaccine to the US fight against the Covid-19 epidemic, which has killed more than 510,000 Americans and infected nearly 28.5 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. The US is by far the worst hit by the pandemic.
Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s are the other two vaccines, which have been in use since December. But they are both two-dose vaccines, requiring primer and booster shots. Johnson & Johnson’s, on the other hand, is a single-dose vaccine, and is easier to store and transport.
According to papers submitted by Johnson & Johnson earlier this month for emergency use authorisation, its vaccine has demonstrated an efficacy level of 66% overall; 72% in the United States and 57% in South Africa, which is dealing with a highly contagious strain of the virus. It has been more effective — 86% — against severe forms of Covid-19 in the US, and 82% against severe disease in South Africa, reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death.
The third vaccine comes amid warnings by public health officials of an upward shift in the pandemic. After consistent decline in infections and cases since early January, “the latest data suggests that these declines may be stalling, potentially levelling off at, still, a very high number”, said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at a White House briefing on Covid-19 on Friday.
“We at CDC consider this a very concerning shift in the trajectory. The most recent seven-day average of cases -- approximately 66,350 -- is higher than the average I shared with you on Wednesday. In fact, cases have been increasing for the past three days compared to the prior week,” she said, adding, “Now is not the time to relax restrictions.”
Walensky also said the impact of the new variants of the virus are beginning to be seen now. And she warned: “We may be done with the virus, but clearly, the virus is not done with us. We cannot get comfortable or give in to a false sense of security that the worst of the pandemic is behind us -- not now; not when mass vaccination is so very close -- when what we need to prevent this is truly imminent.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FDA set to approve J&J’s single-dose Covid vaccine, the third for US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Growing tension in Minneapolis as trial looms in George Floyd's death
- Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz, both Democrats, were sharply criticized for failing to move faster to stop last summer's looting and destruction.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Undocumented immigrants should be vaccinated without ICE fear: Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunak plots tax raid to plug UK deficit, risking Tory rage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar ambassador to UN fired after he urged to reverse military coup: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka's end to forced cremations of Covid-19 dead on hold: official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladeshi writer, detained over anti-govt social media posts, dies in jail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Internet disruption reported in southeast Iran amid unrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plunging Covid-19 test demand may leave US with supply glut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New climate pledges 'far short' of meeting Paris Agreement goals: UN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against Covid mutations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Capitol rioters tell court Donald Trump 'summoned' them to instigate Jan 6 riots
- While experts say blaming Trump may not get their clients off the hook, it may help at sentencing when they ask the judge for leniency.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran expects 250,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine from China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Covid relief plan: Here’s who could be eligible for $1,400 direct payments
- The other key elements of the bill include unemployment benefits until the end of August and monthly benefits to parents of children under the age of 18.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Archaeologists uncover ancient ceremonial carriage near Pompeii
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox