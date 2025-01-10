‘Fewer Northern Ireland shootings, bombings and paramilitary attacks’ in 2024

There were fewer shootings, bombings and paramilitary-style attacks in Northern Ireland in 2024, statistics have indicated. The year included one death described as security related, believed to be the fatal shooting of Kevin Conway in Belfast in January. That murder has been linked with an organised crime gang. It comes after no security related deaths were recorded during 2023, the first zero figure for deaths since records began in 1969 according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland . However the annual security statistics, which cover from January 1-December 31 2024, reveal significant drops in terms of the number of shootings, bombings and paramilitary style attacks. There were six bombing incidents, down from eight in the previous 12 months and 17 shooting incidents compared to 44 in 2023. The biggest deceases in the number of shootings were seen in Belfast and the Derry City and Strabane council area . Some 23 casualties of paramilitary-style assault were recorded, compared to 31 in the previous 12 months, with most in Belfast and one was under the age of 18. A particularly marked decrease in these assaults was noted in Belfast and the Mid and East Antrim council area . There were five casualties of paramilitary-style shootings recorded, almost just a quarter of the number recorded in 2023 . Meanwhile there were 67 security related arrests under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, compared to 104 during the previous 12 months, and nine people were charged, compared to 21 during the previous 12 months. There were also drops in the number of firearms, explosives and ammunitions finds. There were 11 firearms found during the past 12 months, compared to 20 in the previous year, 0.52kg of explosives found during the past 12 months compared to 3.22kg during the previous year and just 191 rounds of ammunition found during the past 12 months compared to 1,013 rounds in 2023.

A police forensic officer at the scene in the Greenan area of west Belfast where a man was shot dead (Brian Lawless/PA)