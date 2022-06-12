‘Fight to the end’: China vows to stop Taiwan independence
BEIJING: China will have no choice but to “fight to the end” if attempts are made to secede Taiwan from the mainland, Chinese defence minister Wei Fenghe said on Sunday, in an aggressive speech at a global defence forum in which he also attacked the US for “smearing” China.
Wei said China would do anything in its power to stop Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy which Beijing claims as its own, from becoming independent as bilateral tension with the US soars over the issue.
“If anyone dares to secede Taiwan from China, we will not hesitate to fight. We will fight at all costs, and we definitely will fight to the very end. This is the only choice for China,” Wei warned in his speech on the final day of the 19th Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.
“No one should ever underestimate the resolve and ability of the Chinese armed forces to safeguard its territorial integrity,” he said.
“Those who pursue Taiwanese independence in an attempt to split China will definitely come to no good end,” he added.
The Chinese defence minister urged the US to “stop smearing and containing China... stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and stop harming China’s interests”.
Wei’s strong statement comes a day after US defence secretary Lloyd Austin criticised Beijing for a “more coercive and aggressive approach to its territorial claims”.
“We’ve witnessed a steady increase in provocative and destabilising military activity near Taiwan, and that includes PLA [Chinese military] aircraft flying near Taiwan in record numbers in recent months and nearly on a daily basis,” Austin said on Saturday at the same conference.
Wei, who is also state councillor and member of the powerful Central Military Commission headed by President Xi Jinping, said the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy was trying to “hijack” the support of countries in the Indo-Pacific region to turn them against Beijing.
He said Washington was seeking to advance its own interests “under the guise of multilateralism”.
On China’s nuclear arsenal, Wei said the country has made “impressive progress” in developing new nuclear weapons, but will only use them for self-defence, and never use them first.
In response to a question about reports last year on construction of more than 100 new nuclear missile silos in China’s east, he said China “has always pursued an appropriate path to developing nuclear capabilities for protection of our country”.
“All weapons and equipment displayed at the military parade celebrating the 70th National Day in 2019 have entered service with the troops, but China does not participate in an arms race, and China’s nuclear weapon development is appropriate to the times, walking on a path of nuclear power development with Chinese characteristics,” Wei said.
Chinese, Australian defence ministers meet after three years
Australia and China’s defence ministers met for the first time in three years on Sunday, with the talks described as “an important first step” following a period of strained ties, agency reports from Singapore said.
Richard Marles, whose centre-left government came to power in May, held talks for over an hour with Wei on the sidelines of the summit on Sunday.
Marles described the meeting as “an important first step” and “very significant”.
“It was an opportunity to have a very frank and full exchange in which I raised a number of issues of concern to Australia,” said Marles, who is also Australia’s deputy prime minister.
Ties between China and Australia have been strained on several issues including trade, Beijing’s perception of Canberra’s close ties with the US and Australia’s leading role in asking for an international probe into the origin of the Covid-19 virus and China’s responsibility.
There was no statement on the meeting from the Chinese side until late on Sunday evening.
-
Prolific Sarfaraz Khan keeps expectations low
Sarfaraz may sound modest but the rate at which he is piling big knocks in the last two Ranji Trophy campaigns for Mumbai, he is emerging a strong claimant for an India spot. He is also ticking all the boxes required—showing the temperament, playing big knocks and switching between the attack and defensive modes. In the 2019-20 season—he returned to Mumbai after playing briefly for Uttar Pradesh—he scored 928 runs, averaging 154.66 after three big knocks—301, 226 and 177. This season, he has already tallied 704 runs in four matches (avg 140.80) with three big knocks—275, 165 and 153.
-
'Unstoppable run-machine' Root equals Kohli, Smith's record
England's Joe Root continued his blistering run of form by smashing a century off just 115 balls, making it the fastest of his career, against New Zealand on day 3 of the second Test at Trent Bridge. It is also a second consecutive century for Root, having earlier scored an unbeaten 115 to lead England to victory in the first Test.
-
World Blood Donor Day 2022: Know the many health benefits of donating blood
Donating blood is not only a noble act that helps save lives and manage certain health conditions, but it also comes with its own set of benefits for donor's health. The act of helping others can reduce stress and improve emotional well-being. Donating blood also helps create new blood cells, reduces risk of heart attack and liver ailment, lowers cholesterol and even slows down ageing.
-
IPL bidding rights for TV soars past ₹42,000 crore, more surge expected
The bidding for Indian Premier League media rights for the 2023-27 cycle has moved beyond ₹42,000 crores. As per a report in ANI, BCCI sources are expecting it to peak even higher. Meanwhile, th bidding has already touched nearly three times more than what Star India paid in the year 2017.
-
Max Verstappen wins in Azerbaijan after Charles Leclerc engine failure
Max Verstappen took full advantage of an engine failure for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to win the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday and open up a commanding lead in the world championship.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics