Fillip for Humanities as Oxford gets largest-ever donation of £150 million

The study of history and other disciplines under Humanities are set to get a new impetus following the largest-ever single donation of £150 million by an American private equity billionaire to the University of Oxford, it was announced on Wednesday.

Humanities disciplines have been under pressure in recent years in an increasingly bottom-line, consumer-oriented education climate in the United Kingdom. Several universities have closed or scaled down departments of subjects such as philosophy and history.

The donation by Stephen Schwarzman has been described by the university as ‘transformational’, and will see a new building bearing his name that will house Humanities disciplines as well as a new Institute of Ethics in Artificial Intelligence.

The university said: “The Schwarzman Centre will serve as a dynamic hub dedicated to the Humanities - those fields which inform our understanding and appreciation of the human experience”.

“For the first time in the University’s history, Oxford’s programmes in English; history; linguistics, philology and phonetics; medieval and modern languages; music; philosophy; and theology and religion will be housed together with a new library in a space designed to encourage experiential learning and bold experimentation through cross-disciplinary and collaborative study”.

Oxford has been a leading centre for the study of Humanities and Ethics for nearly 1,000 years, offering an unrivalled depth and range of expertise across disciplines. The donation is expected to lead to new academic posts and scholarships.

Schwarzman, who has reportedly advised Republican presidents, including Donald Trump, is keen on the study of artificial intelligence. He has previously donated considerable amounts to other universities in the US and China.

Louise Richardson, Oxford vice-chancellor, said: “The new Schwarzman Centre will open a vibrant cultural programme to the public and will enable Oxford to remain at the forefront of both research and teaching while demonstrating the critical role the Humanities will play in helping human society navigate the technological changes of the 21st century.”

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 18:41 IST