Finland promises $400 million euros additional military aid to Ukraine
Published on Jan 20, 2023 01:44 PM IST
Russia-Ukraine war: The new donation would triple the total value of Finland's defence aid to Ukraine, bringing the total so far to 590 million euros.
Finland announced a new donation of 400 million euros ($434 million) worth of defence equipment for Ukraine.
The new donation would triple the total value of Finland's defence aid to Ukraine, bringing the total so far to 590 million euros, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. A ministry spokesperson said the package does not include Leopard 2 tanks.
