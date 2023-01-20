Finland promises $400 million euros additional military aid to Ukraine

Finland announced a new donation of 400 million euros ($434 million) worth of defence equipment for Ukraine.

The new donation would triple the total value of Finland's defence aid to Ukraine, bringing the total so far to 590 million euros, the Defence Ministry said in a statement. A ministry spokesperson said the package does not include Leopard 2 tanks.