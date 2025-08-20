Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Fireball meteor lights Japan's sky up in blue, caught on camera | WATCH

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 20, 2025 12:49 am IST

Meteors are when meteoroids enter the Earth's atmosphere, or of any other planet, at high speed and burn up, resulting in fireballs or 'shooting stars'.

A fireball meteor tore through the Earth's atmosphere and lit up the sky with bright blue light in Japan's Kyushu and Shikoku, with Fukuoka Airport's camera catching the event on footage.

The fireball meteor blazed in the sky only few seconds before vanishing.(X/@RT_com)
The fireball meteor blazed in the sky only few seconds before vanishing.(X/@RT_com)

Several videos of the meteor falling into the sky went viral on social media.

WATCH:

Last week, a "meteoroid cluster" phenomenon was observed in Aomori Prefecture in northeastern Japan. The rare sighting, wherein many meteors appear almost simultaneously, occurred as the Perseid meteor shower hit its peak.

The Perseids are among the three major meteor showers. They are known for their fast and brilliant fireballs, and are caused by debris from Comet Swift-Tuttle burning up in Earth's atmosphere.

What is a meteor?

According to NASA, when meteoroids enter Earth's atmosphere, or of any other planet, at high speed and burn up, the fireballs or "shooting stars" are called meteors. Meteoroids are rocks in space that can range from the size of dust grains to small asteroids.

Around 44 tonnes of meteoritic material falls on Earth every day, NASA said, citing scientists, adding that almost all the material is vaporised in Earth's atmosphere, leaving behind a bright trail, which is fondly known as "shooting stars".

Meteor showers occur on an annual basis or at regular intervals as the Earth passes through the trail of dusty debris left behind by a comet. These showers are usually named after a star or a constellation that is close to where the meteors appear in the sky.

The most famous meteor shower, according to NASA, is the Perseids.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Fireball meteor lights Japan's sky up in blue, caught on camera | WATCH
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On