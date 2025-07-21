First visuals from Bangladesh Air Force jet crash show thick smoke, fire | Video

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed onto the campus of Milestone School and College in northern Dhaka's Uttara neighbourhood, killing at least one and injuring several other individuals. Visuals from the scene showed plumes of smoke rising at the crash site as the aircraft was still engulfed in flames. The F-7 BGI aircraft crashed onto the Milestone School and College in northern Dhaka's Uttara neighbourhood.(X/@RT_India_news)

In a brief statement, the Bangladesh Army's public relations officer confirmed the downing of F-7 BGI aircraft, which belonged to the Air Force.

Fire official Lima Khanam, as cited by The Associated Press, said that at least one person died and four others were injured. However, she did not provide any further details.

Bangladeshi media outlet, The Daily Star, reported that the aircraft took off at 1:06 pm (local time) and crashed around 1:30 pm.

Md Nasiruddin, the director of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, reportedly said that more than 30 people were admitted to the facility.

"We have 30 beds at the emergency department. We are sending some of the injured to other departments as all the beds at the emergency department have become occupied already," he added.

Two other injured persons were rushed to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital's burn unit, resident surgeon Harunur Rashid told the daily.

According to the Dhaka Tribune, two platoon of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have joined the rescue operations at the crash site in Uttara.

A physics teacher of Milestone College, who is an eyewitness to the jet crash, told The Daily Star that he was standing near the college's 10-storey building when the incident took place.

He said the plane crashed onto the front side of the adjacent school building.

The teacher reportedly carried out at least one injured student out of the building. He also saw many other students and a female teacher with severe burn injuries.