Five Indian films to premiere at Toronto festival
As the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) has a large Indo-Canadian population, among the major attractions for the community this year will be the debut feature Kacchey Limbu, from director Shubham Yogi
TORONTO: As the 2022 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns with screenings in theatres, Indian movies will make their presence felt with as many as five scheduled to have their premieres.
As the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) has a large Indo-Canadian population, among the major attractions for the community this year will be the debut feature Kacchey Limbu, from director Shubham Yogi. “Whether it’s about playing an old sport in a new way, challenging sexist traditions, or changing your mind about what you want to be, this is a film about embracing possibility - and playing not to win, but for the pure pleasure of the game,” TIFF said about the film. This “coming-of-age sibling drama”, according to the filmmakers, has a backdrop of cricket and stars actor Radhika Madan.
Another draw could be director Nandita Das’ Zwigato, as it stars Indian comedian Kapil Sharma, who plays a driver for a food delivery app. A critique of the gig economy amid the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, TIFF describes the film as one with a “realist style” capturing “an everyday man who begins to see the maddening cycle of star ratings and delivery quotas for the hollow incentives they are, slowly opening up to ideas about workers’ rights and solidarity”.
Also on the slate is National Award-winning director Rima Das’ Tora’s Husband. Her latest feature is set in the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be the first Indian film to be featured in the prestigious Platform section.
While these are fiction feature, director Vinay Shukla will bring his documentary While We Watched to the festival this year, with TV journalist Ravish Kumar at its centre. “Although the film is rooted in India, its depiction of misinformation eroding fact-based news could apply to any number of countries from Russia to the United States,” TIFF noted about the production.
Legendary director Satyajit Ray’s last feature, Agantuk, made in 1991, will also be presented at the festival, with the world premiere of a high-quality digital restoration courtesy the National Film Development Corporation of India and the National Film Archive of India.
Finally, while officially a Canadian production, New Delhi-born director Nisha Pahuja’s documentary To Kill A Tiger, is based in India, as it tracks the compelling story of a family in Jharkhand struggling for justice after a 13-year-old girl is sexually assaulted by three men. TIFF noted the film is “harrowing” but is “also courageous and, by its stunning finale, galvanizing”.
There were three Indian films featured at TIFF last year, and just one in 2020, as Covid-19 marred the festival, which was forced to move entirely online. Before the pandemic, in 2019, there were four movies from India.
The festival runs from September 8 to 18.
-
‘Bangladesh is…:’ Sheikh Hasina on recent attacks on Hindu community
Ahead of PM Sheikh Hasina's visit to India, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said countries should show “magnanimity” when asked about incidents of attacks on the Hindu community in her country, asserting that Bangladesh is a secular country and her government takes immediate action when such incidents take place. Hasina said her government strongly supports secularism and any attempts to disturb communal harmony are immediately dealt with. She is also likely to visit Ajmer.
-
Bangladesh won't face crisis like Sri Lanka: Sheikh Hasina on post-Covid economy
Dismissing concerns that Bangladesh could go the Sri Lanka way, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that despite the Covid-19 onslaught and the conflict in Ukraine, her country's economy continued to be in robust shape and that her regime exercised a high level of diligence when taking any loans. In an interaction with ANI, Prime Minister Hasina said that currently the world as a whole was facing challenges which were not restricted only to Bangladesh.
-
China extends lockdown in areas of Chengdu, expands mass testing
China extended its lockdown in districts of western megacity Chengdu and ordered more mass testing there from Sunday as it tries to contain a Covid outbreak. Other districts also announced a third round of Covid tests on Sunday. Chengdu's lockdown, which started Thursday, demonstrates China's commitment to its Covid Zero approach despite the huge economic loss it has triggered. Sichuan province, home to Chengdu, reported 186. Southern technology hub Shenzhen reported 89 new cases.
-
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif to audit flood relief fund to ensure 'transparency'
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday announced to get PM Flood Relief Fund audited by the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) and a private audit firm to ensure transparency. He also announced that audit reports will be made public, reported Geo News. Shehbaz established a relief fund last month to help the people affected by the floods and appealed to the public to contribute, reported Geo News.
-
Over one-third of Pakistan underwater, overflowing Indus creates long lake
More than a third of Pakistan is now underwater due to what the United Nations chief called “monsoon on steroids”. The satellite images shared by the European Space Agency show the extent of the flood that has claimed more than 1,100 lives and affected over 33 million people in Pakistan. Pakistan is facing twin crises of food and health due to the unprecedented floods.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics