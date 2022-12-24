Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Flight crew comprising singing Santa surprises passengers ahead of Christmas: Watch

Published on Dec 24, 2022 11:05 PM IST

In the 24-second video, the Sri Lankan flight crew is seen pulling off the classic Christmas song ‘Jingle Bells’, wearing Santa hats.

Screenshot of the video shows crew singing Christmas carols on board a Sri Lankan flight.(Twitter/NewsWire)
ByNisha Anand

Christmas eve is here as photos and videos of celebrations surface on social media as the world heads towards one of the most awaited holidays. With over 2.2 million tweets on Twitter, the hashtag ‘Christmas’ is flooded with wishes as people hope for a “merry” Christmas and a “happy” new year ahead. Amid the wait, Santa seemed to have arrived a little early for the passengers on a Sri Lankan Airlines flight. In a viral video, the flight crew, one dressed as Santa, surprised the passengers with carols and distributed chocolates on board.

“Christmas at Sri Lankan Airlines. UL 564 crew comprising a singing Santa surprised the passengers with Christmas Carols and a singalong session with passengers and also distributed chocolate to all passengers,” a Sri Lanka-based media website ‘NewsWire’ tweeted sharing the video.

In the 24-second short video, the crew is seen pulling off the classic Christmas song ‘Jingle Bells’, wearing Santa hats.

Social media users were quick to react to the video, sharing their own takeaways. Pointing to the low-key “hesitation” among the crew about the presentation, one user tweeted, “How awkward for everyone besides that Santa who seems to be enjoying himself”.

Another user joked, “Passengers are looking so stressed about it,” while one of them shared a picture of a passenger who seemed like they just wanted to “sleep”.

While some users pointed out that this practice often carried by airlines is “unnecessary,” and insisted that airlines needed to rather focus on services.

(HT could not verify the video independently)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nisha Anand

Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music....view detail

Topics
christmas sri lanka airlines
