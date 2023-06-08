Flight delays to Broadway show cancellations, how wildfire is forcing NYC residents indoors: 10 points update

Dangerous fumes from the wildfires that are ravaging Canada have turned the skies of several US states orange. According to Canadian officials, firefighters are trying to put out the blaze. More than 8.7 million acres have burned in Canada in the wildfire season so far, which is an area larger than the entire state of Vermont. Dangerous fumes from the wildfires that are ravaging Canada have turned the skies of several US states orange (Twitter)

The wildfires have grounded several flights in New York City and millions of residents are now at risk of breathing toxic air. Skylines disappeared behind huge orange fumes on Wednesday, June 7. Over 75 million people in the eastern US were on air quality alerts, according to CNN. As the wildfires continue to wreak havoc, here is a 10-point update on the current condition in New York City.

1) New York-area flights delayed

Hundreds of flights have been delayed at New York-area airports due to the deadly blaze. The FAA also slowed flights in Newark and Philadelphia. At least 4,800 US flights, or more, have been delayed.

2) PETA wants Belmont Stakes to be postponed

In a statement, PETA said it does not want Belmont Stakes to take place this weekend, considering the harm it could cause the animals. “PETA calls on the New York Racing Association and the New York State Gaming Commission to cancel all horseracing and training on Thursday and potentially this weekend due to smoke and the dangerous particulate level,” Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo said in the organization’s statement.

3) Joe Biden speaks to Justin Trudeau

US president Joe Biden discussed the wildfires with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, offering assistance. "To date, the United States has deployed more than 600 U.S. firefighters and support personnel, and other firefighting assets to respond to the fires," the White House said in a statement.

4) Several Broadway shows canceled

Many Broadway shows, including ‘Hamilton,’ were canceled due to health concerns. Other shows that were canceled include ‘Shakespeare in the Park’ and ‘Camelot.’

5) New York City’s response to the tragedy questioned

Some environmental experts and residents questioned if the city’s authorities acted fast enough and warned people quickly about the dangerous condition. The city's Office of Emergency Management issued warnings starting the afternoon of June 6. Mayor Eric Adams shared a news release around 11:30 pm. Many said the late notices were unacceptable.

6) NYC public schools cancel outdoor activities

New York City public schools announced that all outdoor activities have been cancelled. “We urge everyone to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors. All NYC Public Schools will be canceling all outdoor activities today,” NYC Public Schools tweeted.

7) New York issues Air Quality Health Advisory for June 8

New York state officials issued another Air Quality Health Advisory for Thursday, June 8. It was issued for the entire state except Adirondacks. “DEC and @HealthNYGov have issued another Air Quality Health Advisory tomorrow, June 8th, for all of New York, except the Adirondacks. The air quality is forecasted to reach 'Unhealthy' AQI levels in: NYC Metro, Long Island, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central & Western NY,” New York State Dept. of Environmental Conservation tweeted.

8) New York City tops world's worst air quality rankings list

New York City reportedly reached 392 on the AQI on Wednesday afternoon, June 7. This is in the worst category on the government’s air quality tracker – ‘hazardous.’

9) MLB games postponed in New York City

Wednesday night's games between the White Sox and the Yankees was postponed. The game was set to take place in New York City, and was reportedly scheduled for Thursday, June 8.

10) New York to distribute one million N95 masks

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that as many as one million N95 masks will be distributed to people at state sites on Thursday, June 8. "