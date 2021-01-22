IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Florida blocks wealthy vaccine tourists after anger from elderly residents
People wait in line to be vaccinated at a super vaccination station setup in an empty department store in Chula Vista, California.(Reuters)
People wait in line to be vaccinated at a super vaccination station setup in an empty department store in Chula Vista, California.(Reuters)
world news

Florida blocks wealthy vaccine tourists after anger from elderly residents

Since the start of January, when the vaccine first became available, the state has prioritised its senior population, which accounts for one-fifth of 21 million residents.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:26 PM IST

As millions of elderly Floridians scramble to register for a limited but growing supply of Covid-19 vaccines, state officials are clamping down on so-called vaccine tourism by limiting doses to only the state's part- and full-time residents.

Shirley Hicks, 70, a retired teacher from the state's west coast, spent three weeks glued to her computer to find a dose for her husband Michael, 80, after Florida became one of the first states allowing vaccines for those aged 65 or older.

But with no residency requirements for vaccinations, Florida residents have watched as wealthy tourists from New York to Canada to Argentina to India have joined the rush for a jab.

Hicks said it was hard to bear this influx of vaccine tourists when she had to wake up before dawn day-after-day to try to secure an appointment through Publix Super Markets, Inc., the state's largest grocer recruited for the vaccination effort.

"It makes me sad, it makes me angry," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Finally this week she secured an appointment for her husband to receive the vaccine on Feb. 8.

But with nearly 800,000 of the state's 4.4 million 65-and-older residents living at or below the poverty line, there is a growing concern that wealthier tourists could crowd out the most at risk members in a system struggling to keep up with demand.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were reported in the United States more than 10 months ago the poor and the elderly have borne the brunt of the pandemic, which has killed more than 2 million worldwide and more than 400,000 in the United States.

From Argentina to India

Lobbying group LeadingAge Florida represents more than 500 properties that house more than 80,000 senior residents.

"Part of those numbers are seniors that live in HUD-sponsored (Department of Housing) and affordable housing communities," said communications director Nick Van Der Linden.

"Part of our priority since the beginning of 2020 was to work with state agencies to let them know and make them aware that it's not just longterm care facilities, that there is a large number of low income seniors and we want to make sure they do not get overlooked."

As of Thursday more than 1.3 million doses of vaccine had been distributed, according to the state's health department.

Since the start of January, when the vaccine first became available, the state has prioritized its senior population, which accounts for one-fifth of 21 million residents.

The state's move to prioritize its elderly helped it secure more of the vaccine, and faster, than other states but an unintentional come-one come-all policy attracted visitors from around the country and the globe, desperate for the jab.

Earlier this month Argentine television personality Yanina Latorre posted a video on Instagram of her mother receiving a dose of the vaccine at a Miami drive-through center after she said fans were able to help her make the arrangement.

Former Time Warner CEO and Chairman Richard Parsons said during a CNBC interview that he flew from New York to the so-called sunshine state of Florida after securing a vaccine appointment. Parsons is also the former chairman of Citibank.

Last month, ahead of the vaccine's release, an Indian travel agency that deals with business travelers started to promote vaccine tourism packages.

Vaccine packages

Nimesh Shah, head of B2B division of Gems Tour and Travel, said the company had registered more than 5,000 people who wanted to travel to the United States for the vaccine and had valid U.S. visas.

Canadian travel insurance broker Martin Firestone, who runs Travel Secure Inc. in Toronto, said the pandemic had halted the annual southerly exodus of elderly Canadians - known as snowbirds - to warmer climes, until Florida began vaccinations.

"My people are going for the vaccine, but they're going to stay the season," Firestone told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"I hear they're not having much of a problem getting them, which is so contradictory to what you're reading about the line-ups and the problems Florida residents are having."

On Thursday Florida Surgeon General Scott Rivkees released a notice specifying that only full-time or season residents able to show proof of such would be eligible to receive the vaccine.

“What we don't want is tourists, foreigners. We want to put seniors first," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters this week. “You got to live here, you know, either full-time or at least part-time.”

Much of the confusion and disarray stems from communication issues between the recently departed Trump administration, the states and municipalities tasked with distributing the vaccine, and the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention.

The latter has for months offered guidance to help determine which segments of the population are most at risk and should be first in line for the vaccine, said Harald Schmidt, a professor in the medical ethics department at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine.

However ensuring those who are most at risk are actually able to get the vaccine has, is, and will continue to be a complex problem that relies on a combination of political and bureaucratic coordination and personal responsibility.

"It would've been more helpful if we had clarity, a national vaccination plan," Schmidt said.

"Everybody who is exploiting loopholes needs to be clear: If you jump the line and you could safely wait a couple of months chances are you're depriving someone who needs that vaccine."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states covid-19
app
Close
e-paper
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a COVID-19 response event at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a COVID-19 response event at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
world news

Joe Biden names US SEC Commissioner Herren Lee acting head of regulator

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler, who led Biden's transition planning for financial industry oversight, would be named as head of the SEC, sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a COVID-19 response event as Vice President Kamala Harris listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a COVID-19 response event as Vice President Kamala Harris listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
world news

Biden administration believes WHO is vital to containing Covid-19 pandemic

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:23 PM IST
During her phone call with Dr. Ghebreyesus, Kamala Harris discussed the decision by the Biden administration to rejoin WHO. Harris emphasised that she and Biden believe that WHO is vital to controlling the spread of Covid-19 and building back better global health and pandemic preparedness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A POW-MIA flag flies at the graveside during a full honours burial service for seven US Vietnam era military members at Arlington National Cemetery.(Reuters)
A POW-MIA flag flies at the graveside during a full honours burial service for seven US Vietnam era military members at Arlington National Cemetery.(Reuters)
world news

US Senators to ask Biden to restore POW-MIA flag to White House

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:55 PM IST
US law requires the flag to be displayed in a “manner designed to ensure visibility to the public.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Canada is struggling to stop a second wave from spiralling out of control, and its political leaders are begging residents to stay home to prevent the spread.(REUTERS)
Canada is struggling to stop a second wave from spiralling out of control, and its political leaders are begging residents to stay home to prevent the spread.(REUTERS)
world news

Canada deporting thousands even as pandemic rages: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:49 PM IST
Canada counted 12,122 people as removed in 2020 - 875 more than the previous year and the highest number since at least 2015, according to CBSA data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) speaks during a news conference.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Dr Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) speaks during a news conference.(File Photo / REUTERS)
world news

Explainer: How US CDC missed chances to spot Covid-19 silent spread

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:40 PM IST
More than two months passed before the CDC expanded its testing guidelines to include all asymptomatic people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People line up to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Beijing on January 22. (AFP)
People line up to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Beijing on January 22. (AFP)
world news

Beijing begins mass testing for Covid, Shanghai to test all hospital staff

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:38 PM IST
The Beijing district tests could be a run-up to the testing of the remaining 20mn in the Capital as Chinese New Year holidays approach.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wait in line to be vaccinated at a super vaccination station setup in an empty department store in Chula Vista, California.(Reuters)
People wait in line to be vaccinated at a super vaccination station setup in an empty department store in Chula Vista, California.(Reuters)
world news

Florida blocks wealthy vaccine tourists after anger from elderly residents

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Since the start of January, when the vaccine first became available, the state has prioritised its senior population, which accounts for one-fifth of 21 million residents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since 2009, the number of suicides in Japan has been declining every year. Image for representational purpose only. (AP)
Since 2009, the number of suicides in Japan has been declining every year. Image for representational purpose only. (AP)
world news

Japan records rise in suicide rate for first time since 2009

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:20 PM IST
According to the NHK broadcaster, 20,919 people took their own lives in 2020, which is an increase of 750 or 3.7 percent from 2019, when the lowest-ever number of suicides per year in Japan was recorded.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk under the giant rainbow flag in front of the parliament building in Budapest downtown during the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) Pride Parade in the Hungarian capital. (AFP)
People walk under the giant rainbow flag in front of the parliament building in Budapest downtown during the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) Pride Parade in the Hungarian capital. (AFP)
world news

In a win, UK census 2021 will allow people to enter their gender identity

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:08 PM IST
The census, which will be held on March 21 in all regions except Scotland, will include the question after asking for people's legal sex, Professor Sir Ian Diamond told BBC radio.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a COVID-19 response event as Vice President Kamala Harris listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to fight the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic during a COVID-19 response event as Vice President Kamala Harris listens at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst(REUTERS)
world news

After big hack of US government, Biden enlists 'world-class' cybersecurity team

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Cybersecurity was demoted as a policy field under the Trump administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, following the deadly attack on Congress by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
National Guard troops reinforce security around the U.S. Capitol ahead of expected protests leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, following the deadly attack on Congress by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
world news

A day after safe inaugural for Joe Biden, over 15,000 Guard troops head home

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:33 PM IST
Thousands of Guard troops from all across the country poured into DC by the planeload and busload late last week, in response to escalating security threats and fears of more rioting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of a rescue team working at the site of a gold mine explosion where 22 miners are trapped underground in Qixia, in eastern China's Shandong province.(AFP)
Members of a rescue team working at the site of a gold mine explosion where 22 miners are trapped underground in Qixia, in eastern China's Shandong province.(AFP)
world news

Chinese mine workers to remain trapped for at least 2 weeks: Experts

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:31 PM IST
The mine shaft is blocked 350 meters (1,000 feet) below the surface by 70 tons of debris that extends down another 100 meters (330 feet).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said it was "heartbreaking" that, among the more than 10,000 people arrested over the pro-democracy protests, 40 per cent were students.(AP file photo)
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said it was "heartbreaking" that, among the more than 10,000 people arrested over the pro-democracy protests, 40 per cent were students.(AP file photo)
world news

Hong Kong pushes for surveillance cameras in classrooms

ANI, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), Tommy Cheung Yu-yan, an adviser to the Executive Council, Chief Executive Carrie Lam's de facto cabinet, suggested that placing CCTV cameras in classrooms would reveal if teachers had made "subversive remarks".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iraqi mourners pray over the coffin of a victim who was killed in a twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad, during a funeral in the holy city of Najaf on January 21, 2021. (AFP)
Iraqi mourners pray over the coffin of a victim who was killed in a twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad, during a funeral in the holy city of Najaf on January 21, 2021. (AFP)
world news

Islamic State claims deadly and rare twin blasts in Baghdad

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The attack was the first in nearly three years to hit the capital. Elsewhere, in northern Iraq and the western desert, attacks continue and almost exclusively target Iraqi security forces.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boris Johnson also signalled the lockdown could last until summer.(REUTERS)
Boris Johnson also signalled the lockdown could last until summer.(REUTERS)
world news

UK considers paying people to stay home amid lockdown breaches

Bloomberg, London
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:00 PM IST
The policy, which would cost about 2 billion pounds a month, would be designed to overcome people’s fear of losing income if forced to self-isolate by a positive test, according to a document dated January 19 obtained by the Guardian and confirmed by a person familiar with the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP