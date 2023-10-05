Florida hit-and-run: Victim clings to hood of car for two miles as driver tries to flee, arrested | Watch

A 76-year-old Florida woman was arrested on Saturday in Palm Coast after she attempted to flee the scene of a hit-and-run. When Cheryl Henderson, 76, tried to drive off after crashing into a vehicle, the victim decided to take matters into their own hands. They initially tried to stop the driver by blocking her vehicle, but Cheryl allegedly tried to run them over in an attempt to flee. In a shocking turn of events, the victim hopped onto the vehicle and held onto the hood of the car for two miles as Cheryl reached speeds of up to 50mph. Florida woman drove off with the victim still clinging to the hood for two miles(Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

The entire incident was captured on surveillance cameras which Flagler County released recently.

Hit-and-run was reported near the intersection of Palm Coast Parkway and Belle Terre Parkway at around 2 p.m. The suspect has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to the arrest affidavit, as per Fox News.

Witness recalls the shocking moment

Bystander Nealon Joseph, who noticed the altercation between the victim and the suspect said, “The gentleman came out and said, you know, cops are on the way, or we've already called the cops." “And then she just tried to drive away,” he added.

When Nealon saw the victim clinging to the hood, he tried his best to keep others far behind in case the victim fell as Cheryl reached high speeds. He explained, “My entire goal at this point was just to make sure that people were staying far enough behind because if he fell off the vehicle, she would ultimately run him over.”

What did the authorities say?

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said, “This could have become a deadly incident,” adding, “Never hit another person with a car.”

Rick further stated, “Thankfully, that victim survived without any serious injuries, but I’m sure it had to be a scary moment for the victim holding on to the hood and the other witnesses. She should never be allowed to touch a steering wheel again.”

Suspect claims she could not stop

As per the arrest affidavit, Cheryl claimed that she tried to stop but was unable to do so. However, according to Nealon, that was certainly not the case. He noted, "She had multiple times to stop while I was behind her and I was calling it in. She just refused to, until I was able to get in front of her."

After the authorities arrived, Cheryl's vehicle was ultimately halted and she was arrested on multiple charges. Later, she was released on a $20,000 bond.