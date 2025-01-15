Flying cars by 2026? Meet Xpeng's Land Aircraft Carrier from China

‘Flying cars’ have existed largely in fiction, but Chinese manufacturer XPeng's Aero HT Land Aircraft Carrier could make them a commercially viable reality by 2026 for ₹1.96 crore (2,20,000 euros). The Aero HT Land Aircraft Carrier, created by Chinese manufacturer XPeng's subsidiary Aero HT is a recent attempt at making a flying car which has caught the attention of the automobile industry (XpengAeroHT/X)

The Aero HT Land Aircraft Carrier, created by Chinese manufacturer XPeng's subsidiary Aero HT is a recent attempt at making a flying car which has caught the attention of the automobile industry after it was displayed at the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in November, 2024 and at CES 2025 in Las Vegas in January, 2025, reported The Telegraph.

The vehicle consists of two parts- an SUV section and a lightweight quadcopter that can vertically take off and stay in the air for more than half an hour at a time.

With a 10,000-unit-a-year factory set up to make these flying cars, XPeng aims to have their cars ready for flight by 2026, with a price tag of ₹1.96 crore (2,20,000 euros). The car will be sold exclusively in China for a while, reported The Telegraph.

One of the reasons for the excitement surrounding the car is XPeng's reputation as a serious player in the automobile industry in China and worldwide as well. The brand has been backed by Volkswagen and has already demonstrated its capabilities at international events such as the CES 2025.

Hurdles, regulations and more

Even if the Xpeng Aero HT Land Aircraft Carrier makes it to markets in 2026, there will be several hurdles that could make it difficult to sell the ‘flying car’.

Starting with the fact that its sales will be restricted in China, another issue that could prevent the cars from becoming commercially successful are regulations such as licenses required to operate a flying vehicle, as well as the potential disruptions caused by cars that fly within an urban landscape.

The car could also be subject to additional safety requirements and regulations similar to rules applied to helicopters.