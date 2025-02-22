Kathmandu, Nepal's Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba on Saturday called for an "impartial investigation" into the death of a Nepalese student at an Odisha university and urged legal action against the culprit. FM Deuba calls for 'impartial' probe into Nepalese student's death at Odisha university

She also demanded the termination of the suspended staff of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology who mistreated Nepalese students following the 20-year-old engineering student's alleged suicide on February 16.

Deuba made the requests during a telephone conversation with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

"Today I had a telephone conversation with the chief minister of Odisha Majhi in which I discussed matters relating to the death of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal in KIIT, University, Odisha and the subsequent development of situation thereafter," Deuba said in a social media post.

The minister said she requested Majhi to conduct an "impartial investigation" into the death, take legal action against the culprit and make the necessary arrangements for the resumption of Nepali students' classes.

"Though action was taken to suspend some of the staff and teachers of the KIIT who misbehaved with the Nepalese students, I have requested him to permanently remove them from their job," she said.

Deuba also urged the chief minister to coordinate with the inquiry committee formed by the college and the diplomats assigned by the Nepalese embassy in New Delhi to oversee the investigation.

"Chief Minister Majhi has assured me that the Odisha government has taken the issue seriously and a high-level committee formed to probe into the incident has already initiated its works with a view to providing justice to Prakriti and punish the culprit," she said.

Majhi informed her that the Odisha government would take the necessary steps to ensure that Nepalese students can resume their classes in a safe environment, Deuba said.

"Nepalese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nepalese Embassy in New Delhi are working together with the Odisha government, the university administration and the Indian security officials in this matter," she added.

