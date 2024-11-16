FGN25 COP29-UNFCCC-G20 Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

**** UN climate chief expects bolder climate action from G20 leaders

Baku: Terming bolder climate action as “self-preservation for every G20 economy,” UN climate chief Simon Stiell on Saturday urged the grouping's leaders headed to Rio de Janeiro to carry out rapid cuts in emissions to prevent climate-driven economic carnage. ****

FGN8 US-RAMASWAMY-JOB CUTS

**** Vivek Ramaswamy indicates massive government job cuts in US Washington: Entrepreneur-turned politician Vivek Ramaswamy, who along with Tesla owner Elon Musk has been nominated in-charge of the Department of Government Efficiency, has indicated a massive cut in federal government jobs in the United States. ****

FGN9 UK-WALES-INDIAN-MP

**** First Welsh Indian MP plans Delhi visit for environmental policy exchanges

London: Kanishka Narayan, the first Indian-origin member of Parliament from Wales, will kick off his maiden visit to Delhi since winning his seat in the UK's House of Commons as part of a parliamentary delegation for bilateral exchanges on environmental policy this weekend. ****

FGN17 LANKA-CABINET

**** Sri Lankan President Dissanayake to appoint new Prime Minister, Cabinet on Monday

Colombo: Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will appoint a new Prime Minister and Cabinet on Monday after his National People’s Power secured a record-breaking victory in the snap general election. ****

FGN10 UK-INDIAN-STUDENTS

**** Indian students being put off applying to UK universities, report finds

London: Indian students are being put off applying to UK universities, adding to their financial woes at a time when education institutions are already coping with constrained budgets, a new report into the stability of the higher education sector in England has revealed. ****

FGN28 US-LD INDIAN ANTIQUITIES

****Over 1,400 antiquities valued USD 10 million returned to India by US

New York: A sandstone sculpture looted from Madhya Pradesh in 1980s and another in green-grey schist, looted from Rajasthan in 1960s are among the over 1,400 antiquities collectively valued at USD 10 million that the US returned to India.

FGN6 US-TRUMP-WH SECRETARY

**** Trump names young Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday named Karoline Leavitt as White House Press Secretary. ****

FGN16 PAK-IMF-CONCERNS

**** Pakistan's tax shortfall, delay in materialising foreign loans major concerns in implementation of USD 7 billion loan: IMF

Islamabad: The IMF has flagged Pakistan's tax shortfall and a delay in materialising foreign loans, among other issues, as challenges in implementing the USD 7 billion loan package. ****

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.