FGN19 OMAN-JAISHANKAR-ADDRESS Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

**** EAM Jaishankar calls for coordinated efforts to fulfil development, security aspirations of Indian Ocean region

Muscat: The Indian Ocean is veritably a global lifeline, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday, as he asked the countries in the region to look out for each other, supplement their strengths and coordinate their policies to fulfil its development, connectivity, maritime and security aspirations. ****

FGN15 OMAN-JAISHANKAR-BILATERAL

**** EAM Jaishankar, Omani counterpart discuss cooperation in trade, investment, energy security

Muscat: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held wide-ranging discussions with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi on bilateral cooperation in trade, investment and energy security. ****

FGN22 US-DOGE-LD INDIA

**** USD 21 mn for 'voter turnout in India': Elon Musk-led DOGE cuts grant

New York: The US Department of Government Efficiency led by billionaire Elon Musk has announced a series of expenditure cuts, including USD 21 million allocated for "voter turnout in India". ****

FGN5 GERMANY-JAISHANKAR-SAAR

**** EAM Jaishankar, Sa'ar discuss Trump's vision of connecting Israel with India, Europe, US

Jerusalem: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar in Germany and discussed several important matters, including the situation in West Asia and President Donald Trump's vision of connecting Asia, Europe, and the US through Israel. ****

FGN4 UN-ISIL-INDIA

**** ISIL unable to mount large-scale attacks in India: UN report

United Nations: Terror group Islamic State was unable to mount large-scale attacks in India but its handlers tried to incite lone-actor attacks through supporters based in the country, a UN report has said. ****

FGN8 NEPAL-ORDINANCES

**** Ruling parties in Nepal decide to table five ordinances in Parliament

Kathmandu: A meeting of the ruling parties of Nepal has reached a consensus to endorse on Tuesday five ordinances in the Upper House of the Parliament, dropping a disputed land-related ordinance. ****

FGN7 UN-HINDI

**** Hindi is of vital importance for UN, says top official

New York: Hindi, with a speaker base of 600 million, is of vital importance for the United Nations, a top official at the world organisation has said. **** PY PY

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.