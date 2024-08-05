Forced to flee Bangladesh months after poll win, what next for ex-PM Sheikh Hasina?

As calls for her resignation grew amid widening unrest, Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down from her post on Monday and fled the country along with her sister. Thousands of Bangladeshi protesters stormed the palace of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on August 5, 2024(AFP)

Shortly after, Hasina's chopper made its way into India and landed at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. It is likely that she will embark on her journey to London soon.

Weeks of protests against a quota system for government jobs descended into violence, threatening Hasina's 15-year rule in Bangladesh. After her resignation, protesters stormed the prime minister's palace in Dhaka and ransacked Hasina's former residence.

After her departure from the country, Bangladesh Army Chief Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman assumed charge, reassuring the citizens that order will be restored soon. He said he met with opposition politicians and civil society leaders and would seek the president's guidance on forming an interim government.

What next for Sheikh Hasina?

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina landed in India on Monday evening. After her aircraft landed in Ghaziabad, she met with NSA Ajit Doval and top military officials in India who ensured her safety and security. She is also being moved to a safe location.

Hasina will likely meet her daughter Saima Wazed, who is based in Delhi, during her stay in India. Wazed is serving as the South East Asian regional director for the World Health Organisation. Hasina is expected to leave for London shortly after.

It is likely that Hasina will be engaged in a diplomatic conversation with the government of United Kingdom, seeking political asylum in London. It is not yet clear if Hasina will spend Monday night in New Delhi, or leave for London in a few hours.

Sheikh Hasina's son told BBC that the former prime minister will not be making a comeback to politics after her resignation. He also said that Hasina was considering resigning from her post since yesterday, and left the country after her family insisted.

The protests in Bangladesh began peacefully last month as frustrated students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs that they said favoured those with connections to the prime minister's Awami League party, but the demonstrations then morphed into an unprecedented challenge to Hasina and the party.