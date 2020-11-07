e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Former Afghan TV presenter killed in explosion in Kabul

Former Afghan TV presenter killed in explosion in Kabul

The death of Yama Siawash is being investigated and the identity of the other victims was not immediately known, said police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz. No one has immediately claimed responsibility.

world Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 12:52 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Kabul
The surge in violent attacks comes even as government negotiators and the Taliban are meeting in Qatar to find an end to decades of relentless war in Afghanistan. The two sides have made little progress.
The surge in violent attacks comes even as government negotiators and the Taliban are meeting in Qatar to find an end to decades of relentless war in Afghanistan. The two sides have made little progress.(AP file photo. Representative image)
         

A bomb attached to the vehicle of a former presenter on Afghanistan’s TOLO TV exploded early on Saturday, killing the journalist and two other civilians, Kabul police said.

The death of Yama Siawash is being investigated and the identity of the other victims was not immediately known, said police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz. No one has immediately claimed responsibility.

Violence and chaos have increased in Afghanistan in recent months with an attack last week on Kabul University that killed 22 people, many of them students. The Islamic State affiliate claimed that attack as well as another assault on an educational institution on October 24, also in the capital, that killed 24 people.

The surge in violent attacks comes even as government negotiators and the Taliban are meeting in Qatar to find an end to decades of relentless war in Afghanistan. The two sides have made little progress.

The talks were part of a negotiated agreement between the United States and the Taliban to allow US and NATO troops withdraw from Afghanistan, ending 19 years of military engagement.

According to initial reports, Siawash was near his home when the bomb attached to his car exploded. An eyewitness, Mohammad Rafi, said Siawash’s father and brother were the first to reach the vehicle that was engulfed in flames.

Rafi said all three of those killed were inside the car.

Siawash was a former TV presenter who anchored political programmes on TOLO TV.

tags
top news
Doctors, MBBS students among 30 crore people to get Covid-19 vaccine first
Doctors, MBBS students among 30 crore people to get Covid-19 vaccine first
Month after easing Covid restrictions, only 60% hotels open in Maharashtra
Month after easing Covid restrictions, only 60% hotels open in Maharashtra
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: 19.74% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in Phase 3 of polling
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 LIVE: 19.74% voter turnout recorded till 11 am in Phase 3 of polling
‘Expert on Gujarat Gymkhana, not Bengal’: TMC on Amit Shah’s statue flub
‘Expert on Gujarat Gymkhana, not Bengal’: TMC on Amit Shah’s statue flub
Yogi to be in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, curbs introduced for festive days
Yogi to be in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, curbs introduced for festive days
With waiting time of 7 months, 500 Thar SUVs to be delivered this weekend
With waiting time of 7 months, 500 Thar SUVs to be delivered this weekend
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
US supercarrier Nimitz to join Vikramaditya for QUAD Malabar exercise off Goa coast
Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine: Dr Gagandeep Kang explains
Why India need not worry about access to Covid vaccine: Dr Gagandeep Kang explains
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi’s air qualityUGC NET 2020COVID-19IPL 2020 Eliminator, SRH vs RCBCovid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In