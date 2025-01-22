Former Brazilian envoy to India named as COP30 president

Brazilian President Lula da Silva named diplomat Andre Correa do Lago, former ambassador to India as the President and the country’s Secretary of Climate Change, Ana Toni as the CEO and Executive Director of the COP30 climate conference to be hosted in the Amazonian city of Belem in November. Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (right) shakes hands with Brazil's Ambassador Andre Correa do Lago after naming him as President of the UN climate conference COP30, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, on Tuesday. (AFP)

The announcement came at a time of major disruption as the world’s largest historical polluter, the US announced on Tuesday that it will withdraw from Paris climate agreement. The US submitted its updated NDC (nationally determined contribution; basically emission reduction targets) in November, under the outgoing Biden administration, which promised a cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 61-66% below 2005 levels by 2035.

The White House said then, that the NDC was achievable even if Trump took charge, through the Inflation Reduction Act, and policies introduced at state level. The NDC announcement is not available anymore on the White House website.

Since November 1, four countries have submitted NDCs for the 2035 period including UAE, Brazil, US and Uruguay. All countries are expected to submit new climate targets by February , to ensure their commitments align with the level of emissions reductions necessary for limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees C over pre-industrial levels . The EU is expected to submit its updated 1.5 degrees C aligned NDC soon, Wopke Hoekstra, European Commissioner for Climate Action said at COP29 in Baku last November.

It is now uncertain whether the US will meet its submitted NDC, or whether other countries will submit updated NDCs.

If countries continue on their current emissions trajectory, it would lead to 3.1 degrees Celsius warming over pre-industrial levels, the Emissions Gap Report 2024 said last year. To be sure, past COPs have been marred by deep trust deficit between developing and developed countries over climate funding and , acknowledgement of historical responsibility.

The COP29 climate talks ended in Azerbaijan ended last November with developed countries not budging beyond the $300 billion offer for climate finance that has been described as “too little, too late” by negotiators of developing nations and activists alike.

The US’ withdrawal from the agreement is likely to help large polluters hide behind US or generally cause loss of confidence in the multilateral process. These concerns will have to be countered effectively diplomats and experts said.

“It sets a dangerous precedent, potentially emboldening other nations to delay or dilute their commitments by hiding behind US inaction.The path forward demands the restoration of trust and unity in the multilateral process — not division,” Harjeet Singh, Climate Activist and Founding Director, Satat Sampada Climate Foundation.

Indian officials did not comment on the impact of US’ withdrawal or the timeline for updating NDC.

“The United States is mostly the origin, deepening, and perpetuation of the global climate crisis. In recent years, it has consistently failed to fulfil its commitments under the Convention, diluted climate agreements, and undermined the potential impact of the Paris Agreement. While remaining a part of it, the U.S. persistently attacked it, and now it is withdrawing for the second time. This is the greatest expression of hypocrisy and global disgrace. At least now the world knows with certainty which country is primarily responsible for the climate crisis. It is certain that the developed countries remaining in the Paris Agreement will continue with internal sabotage, following the example of the U.S., as they will not want to assume the responsibilities left by their principal ally. The new US mantra “drill baby drill” which in reality means “burn baby burn” must be urgently replaced by “commit your fulfilments baby commit, do not withdraw,” said Diego Pacheco, lead negotiator of Bolivia and spokesperson for Like Minded Developing countries, a coalition which includes India.

Observers are also tracking how EU and China behave. Ursula von der Leyen, President, European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday that: “All continents will have to deal with the growing burden of climate change. Its impact is impossible to ignore. The Paris Agreement continues to be humanity’s best hope. Europe will stay the course. And we’ll keep working with all nations that want to stop global warming.”