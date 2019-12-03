e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

Former Pakistan President Musharraf admitted to hospital in Dubai: Report

Earlier on Monday, television channels showed footage of the former President being taken to the Dubai American Hospital on a stretcher, citing “emergency treatment requirement” which was later confirmed by sources in his All Pakistan Muslim League, Dawn news reported.

world Updated: Dec 03, 2019 09:02 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
Indo-Asian News Service
Islamabad
Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf has been living in a self-imposed exile in Dubai for “seeking medical treatment” and has not returned to Pakistan since.
Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf has been living in a self-imposed exile in Dubai for “seeking medical treatment” and has not returned to Pakistan since. (HT File )
         

Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf was hospitalised in Dubai after he developed “heart- and blood pressure-related” complications, his party sources have confirmed.

Earlier on Monday, television channels showed footage of the former President being taken to the Dubai American Hospital on a stretcher, citing “emergency treatment requirement” which was later confirmed by sources in his All Pakistan Muslim League, Dawn news reported.

“He has some serious health issues and lately had been complaining of some pain in the chest, and anxiety,” said the party’s spokesman.

“The doctors visited him at his place of stay and recommended immediate admission to avoid any further complications. The former President has undergone a few tests which will help determine the state of his health,” he said.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) set aside an order of a special court that a final verdict in Gen Musharraf’s high treason case would be announced on November 28, giving another opportunity to the former army chief for his defence and to the federal government to address loopholes, if any, in the prosecution.

However, the IHC full bench wanted the special court to decide the case expeditiously as it directed the government to notify a prosecution team by December 5.

tags
top news
Nasa finds Vikram lander’s debris on moon, tweets pic of impact site
Nasa finds Vikram lander’s debris on moon, tweets pic of impact site
Senior lawyer who appeared for Muslim parties sacked from Ayodhya case
Senior lawyer who appeared for Muslim parties sacked from Ayodhya case
‘Keep talking to me’: Hyderabad vet’s last phone call to sister
‘Keep talking to me’: Hyderabad vet’s last phone call to sister
Why India should close a trade deal with the US | Opinion
Why India should close a trade deal with the US | Opinion
Former beauty queen barred from Miss World for being mother, files lawsuit
Former beauty queen barred from Miss World for being mother, files lawsuit
Former Pakistan President Musharraf admitted to hospital in Dubai: Report
Former Pakistan President Musharraf admitted to hospital in Dubai: Report
Vaughan names ‘only’ team which can beat Australia on home soil
Vaughan names ‘only’ team which can beat Australia on home soil
‘I’ve been called the worst FM’: Sitharaman responds to criticism in Lok Sabha
‘I’ve been called the worst FM’: Sitharaman responds to criticism in Lok Sabha
trending topics
Hyderabad CaseHTLS 2019Priyanka ChopraJaya BachchanAirtel Tariff PlanApple AirPodsNEET 2020WhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News