Former Pakistan President Musharraf admitted to hospital in Dubai: Report

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 09:02 IST

Former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf was hospitalised in Dubai after he developed “heart- and blood pressure-related” complications, his party sources have confirmed.

Earlier on Monday, television channels showed footage of the former President being taken to the Dubai American Hospital on a stretcher, citing “emergency treatment requirement” which was later confirmed by sources in his All Pakistan Muslim League, Dawn news reported.

“He has some serious health issues and lately had been complaining of some pain in the chest, and anxiety,” said the party’s spokesman.

“The doctors visited him at his place of stay and recommended immediate admission to avoid any further complications. The former President has undergone a few tests which will help determine the state of his health,” he said.

Last week, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) set aside an order of a special court that a final verdict in Gen Musharraf’s high treason case would be announced on November 28, giving another opportunity to the former army chief for his defence and to the federal government to address loopholes, if any, in the prosecution.

However, the IHC full bench wanted the special court to decide the case expeditiously as it directed the government to notify a prosecution team by December 5.