Former president Donald Trump was an ex-client of alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann: Report

Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer once reportedly worked as an architect for former president Donald Trump. Rex has been arrested as a suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders. The 59-year-old married dad was caught by plainclothes cops as he strolled down a Midtown sidewalk on Thursday night, July 13. Rex had worked in Midtown for several years at his own company, RH Architecture. Alleged Gilgo Beach serial killer once reportedly worked as an architect for former president Donald Trump (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, Suffolk County)

An October 2018 filing with the New York City Department of Buildings reveals that the Trump Organization hired RH Architecture for a plumbing job on the 17th floor of the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street, according to New York Post. The document further reveals that the project at the crown jewel Art Deco-style building was projected to cost $205,017.00

The project names Rex as the applicant. The Trump Organization’s VP of Property Management, Steve Lafiosca, is listed as the owner.

Rex Heuermann pleaded not guilty

Rex appeared in court on Friday, July 14, pleading not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and other charges. The charges were related to the deaths of three women over a decade ago. He has also been named the prime suspect in a fourth murder.

Rex’s arrest is tied to the ‘Gilgo Four,’ referring to the four women whose bodies were found within days of each other in 2010. The women in question were Melissa Barthelemy, 24, Megan Waterman, 22, Amber Lynn Costello, 27, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25.

Rex reportedly had“an arsenal” of over 200 guns stashed at his home in Long Island. “He had an arsenal in a vault that he had downstairs,” Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told Fox News. “It’s concerning, regarding the guns being registered or legal or not. That’s something we’re still taking a look at.” Rodney added, “Anytime somebody has that type of arsenal, we have some concerns.” At present, Rex is on suicide watch at the Suffolk County Correctional Facility.