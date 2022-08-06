Former President Gotabaya to stay in Singapore for two more weeks
The Sri Lanka government has requested Singapore authorities to allow former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to stay in the country for another 14 days, local media reported on Saturday citing sources.
Rajapaksa, who is currently staying in Singapore, was expected to depart the country on August 11 when his visa expired.
However, Rajapaksa will remain in Singapore for some more time at the government's request, reported Daily Mirror.
The former president was issued a 14-day visit pass when he arrived at the Changi Airport in Singapore from the Maldives on July 14, and he was allowed to stay there for two weeks.
Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced the official resignation of Rajapaksa on July 15.
73-year-old Gotabaya Rajapaksa had gone into hiding after crowds of protesters stormed his residence on July 9.
Ranil Wickremesinghe was then sworn in as President of Sri Lanka on July 21 in Parliament before Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya.
Earlier, Wickremesinghe was appointed as the interim president of Sri Lanka after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled abroad after his palace was stormed by angry protesters amid the unprecedented economic crisis.
Notably, the country is facing a severe shortage of fuel and other essential supplies and is in the throes of its worst-ever economic crisis with soaring inflation. The oil supply shortage has forced schools and government offices to close until further notice.
Reduced domestic agricultural production, a lack of foreign exchange reserves, and local currency depreciation have fuelled the shortages.
The economic crisis will push many families into hunger and poverty - some for the first time - adding to the half a million people who the World Bank estimates have fallen below the poverty line because of the pandemic.
-
Ukraine says it disconnected generator at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Ukraine's nuclear power authority said it disconnected a generator at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant from the electrical grid after the facility's grounds came under Russian shelling. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Moscow's shelling of the facility was “an act of terror.” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russian forces fired at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest atomic facility, twice on Friday and called for sanctions against Moscow's nuclear industry.
-
Covid outbreak: Tropical Sanya, ‘China’s Hawaii’ locked down, trapping 80,000 tourists
Chinese authorities on Saturday indefinitely locked down the beach resort city of Sanya, often called “China's Hawaii”, trapping at least 80,000 tourists in an effort to curb a fast-spreading Covid-19 outbreak. Sanya, a city of more than 1 million people, is a tourist hotspot and the capital of Hainan province, off the country's southern coast. “We urge the general public and tourists to understand and give their support,” the Sanya government announced on social media.
-
Ukraine's Amnesty head leaves after group accuses Kyiv of putting lives at risk
The head of Amnesty International's Ukrainian branch is leaving the human rights body after the group accused Ukraine's armed forces of endangering civilians by basing troops in residential areas during the Russian invasion. Amnesty made the comments on Thursday and Kyiv likened it to Russian propaganda and disinformation. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused the group of abetting what he called Russia's unprovoked attacks on Ukraine.
-
China lent $21.9 bn in short-term loans to Pakistan since 2018: Report
China has made nearly $26 billion in short and medium-term loans to Pakistan and Sri Lanka over the past five years as its overseas lending shifts from funding infrastructure toward providing emergency relief. Data showing the shift in China's $900 billion Belt and Road Initiative to loans aimed at easing foreign currency shortages since 2018 was compiled by AidData, a research lab at William and Mary, a university in the US.
-
Snickers apologises after advertisement depicts Taiwan as a separate country
American candy giant Mars Wrigley has insisted it "respects China's national sovereignty" and apologised after an advert for its Snickers bar referred to Taiwan as a country, sparking outrage on the mainland. "We are aware of reports on Snickers-related activities in certain regions of Asia, take this very seriously and express our deep apologies," said a Mars Wrigley statement posted Friday on Snickers China's Weibo page.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics