IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Fossils of oldest member of huge dinosaur group found in Argentina
Palaeontologists excavate of dinosaur bones that belonged to a titanosaur in Neuquen province, Argentina.(Reuters)
Palaeontologists excavate of dinosaur bones that belonged to a titanosaur in Neuquen province, Argentina.(Reuters)
world news

Fossils of oldest member of huge dinosaur group found in Argentina

The dinosaur's incomplete skeletal remains were discovered south of the city of Neuquen. The researchers said Ninjatitan demonstrated that the titanosaurs as a group first appeared longer ago than previously known.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:08 AM IST

Scientists have unearthed in Argentina's Patagonian wilderness fossils of what may be the oldest-known member of the dinosaur group known as titanosaurs that includes the largest land animals in Earth's history.

Researchers said on Monday the fossils represent a dinosaur species named Ninjatitan zapatai that lived 140 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period. They identified Ninjatitan as a titanosaur, a group of long-necked plant-eating dinosaurs that walked on four pillar-like legs.

The dinosaur's incomplete skeletal remains were discovered south of the city of Neuquen. The researchers said Ninjatitan demonstrated that the titanosaurs as a group first appeared longer ago than previously known.

"It is the oldest record known, not only from Argentina but worldwide," study lead author Pablo Gallina, a researcher at the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research of Argentina (CONICET), told Reuters. "Titanosaurs are recorded on various sides of the world, but the oldest-known records were more modern than this find."

At a length of about 65 feet (20 meters), Ninjatitan was a large dinosaur, but much smaller than later titanosaurs such as Argentinosaurus that reached a length of around 115 feet (35 meters). The researchers also said the presence of such an early titanosaur in Patagonia supports the idea that titanosaurs originated in the Southern Hemisphere.

The findings were published in the scientific journal Ameghiniana.

Titanosaurs are part of a larger dinosaur group called sauropods that includes others with similar body designs such as Brontosaurus and Diplodocus that lived in North America during the Jurassic Period, which preceded the Cretaceous Period.

A number of the titanosaurs that inhabited Patagonia achieved gigantic proportions such as Argentinosaurus, Patagotitan and Dreadnoughtus.

José Luis Carbadillo, another CONICET researcher, told a local university publication http://www.ctys.com.ar/index.php?idPage=20&idArticulo=3796 that the age of Ninjatitan's remains could have led people to assume that the bones belonged to a dinosaur group that pre-dated titanosaurs.

"In Patagonia, titanosaurs are only known about from less than 120 million years ago," he said.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dinosaurs
Close
A woman holds a packet containing vials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm at a Hungarian pharmaceutical wholesaler in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A shipment of COVID-19 vaccines produced in China arrived in Hungary on Tuesday, making it the first of the European Union's 27 nations to receive a Chinese vaccine. (Marton Monus/MTI via AP)(AP)
A woman holds a packet containing vials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm at a Hungarian pharmaceutical wholesaler in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A shipment of COVID-19 vaccines produced in China arrived in Hungary on Tuesday, making it the first of the European Union's 27 nations to receive a Chinese vaccine. (Marton Monus/MTI via AP)(AP)
world news

Chinese vaccines sweep much of the world, despite concerns

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:10 AM IST
China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged roughly half a billion doses of its vaccine to more than 45 countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Palaeontologists excavate of dinosaur bones that belonged to a titanosaur in Neuquen province, Argentina.(Reuters)
Palaeontologists excavate of dinosaur bones that belonged to a titanosaur in Neuquen province, Argentina.(Reuters)
world news

Fossils of oldest member of huge dinosaur group found in Argentina

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:08 AM IST
The dinosaur's incomplete skeletal remains were discovered south of the city of Neuquen. The researchers said Ninjatitan demonstrated that the titanosaurs as a group first appeared longer ago than previously known.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.(Reuters/ File photo)
A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi outside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

US focused on 'future conduct' of Saudi Arabia after Khashoggi sanctions

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:06 AM IST
The United States on Friday declassified a report that said the crown prince approved an operation in 2018 to capture or kill Khashoggi and issued some sanctions against Saudi nationals and entities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hydroxychloroquine was touted as a Covid-19 treatment by former President Donald Trump and later deemed ineffective.(REUTERS)
Hydroxychloroquine was touted as a Covid-19 treatment by former President Donald Trump and later deemed ineffective.(REUTERS)
world news

Hydroxychloroquine shouldn’t be used as Covid preventive, says WHO

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:54 AM IST
A WHO expert panel found that the medicine had no meaningful effect on deaths or hospitalizations and may even increase the risk of adverse effects, the group said in a statement Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The detentions have drawn international condemnation and accusations that the governments in Hong Kong and Beijing are using the law to crush dissent and stifle the opposition.(REUTERS)
The detentions have drawn international condemnation and accusations that the governments in Hong Kong and Beijing are using the law to crush dissent and stifle the opposition.(REUTERS)
world news

Hearing for Hong Kong democracy activists resumes after marathon session

Reuters, Hong Kong
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:36 AM IST
The activists are accused of organising and participating in an unofficial primary poll last July aimed at selecting the strongest candidates for a legislative council election that the government later postponed, citing the coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Taylors are alleged to have helped Ghosn flee Japan on Dec. 29, 2019, hidden in a box and on a private jet before reaching his childhood home, Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.(REUTERS)
The Taylors are alleged to have helped Ghosn flee Japan on Dec. 29, 2019, hidden in a box and on a private jet before reaching his childhood home, Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.(REUTERS)
world news

Two men extradited to Japan from US, charged in aiding Ghosn's escape

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:23 AM IST
The development followed a months-long battle by lawyers for US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to avoid being sent to Japan to faces charges they helped Ghosn escape the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph(Reuters)
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph(Reuters)
world news

Twitter cracks down on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

Posted by Shivani | PTI, San Francisco
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:18 AM IST
The company said Monday that it has started using human reviewers to assess whether tweets violate its policy against Covid vaccine misinformation. Eventually, the work will be done by a combination of humans and automation, it said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump’s remarks came on the closing day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.(REUTERS)
Trump’s remarks came on the closing day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.(REUTERS)
world news

Donald Trump again hints at a 2024 poll run

By Yashwant Raj, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Taking the stage for the first time since leaving office, Trump launched an attack on his successor, President Joe Biden, saying he has had the “most disastrous first month of any president in modern history”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A World Health Organisation (WHO) report proposed a package of measures, which it calculated would cost $1.33 per person per year.(REUTERS)
A World Health Organisation (WHO) report proposed a package of measures, which it calculated would cost $1.33 per person per year.(REUTERS)
world news

One in four people will have hearing problems by 2050: WHO

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:07 AM IST
The first-ever global report on hearing said that the causes of many of the problems -- such as infections, diseases, birth defects, noise exposure and lifestyle choices -- could be prevented.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US President Donald Trump.(AFP/ File photo)
Former US President Donald Trump.(AFP/ File photo)
world news

Donald Trump, Melania vaccinated against Covid-19 before leaving White House

Posted by Shivani | AFP, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:07 AM IST
  • Joe Biden, who took over as president on January 20, was vaccinated publicly against the coronavirus on December 21 but the Trumps' vaccinations had not been revealed previously.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new tone follows the administration’s decision to declassify and release an intelligence report done during the Trump administration that concluded Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill” Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.(REUTERS)
The new tone follows the administration’s decision to declassify and release an intelligence report done during the Trump administration that concluded Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill” Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.(REUTERS)
world news

Khashoggi murder: US calls tougher Saudi stance a recalibration, not a rupture

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:53 AM IST
“We will never check our values at the door even when it comes to our closest security relationships,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a briefing Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A neighborhood experiencing a power outage after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos, Texas, US.(Reuters Photo )
A neighborhood experiencing a power outage after winter weather caused electricity blackouts in San Marcos, Texas, US.(Reuters Photo )
world news

Texas top utility regulator quits in fallout over blackouts

Posted by Shivani | AP, Austin
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:46 AM IST
  • Texas was hit with historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures in an icy blast that cut across the Deep South for days starting Feb.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As many as 1,176 Covid-19 cases were reported in Pakistan on Monday.(REUTERS)
As many as 1,176 Covid-19 cases were reported in Pakistan on Monday.(REUTERS)
world news

Pakistan may witness 3rd wave of Covid-19 amid dull vaccination drive: Experts

Posted by Prashasti Singh | ANI, Islamabad
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:43 AM IST
There has been a lukewarm response of even health workers to the government-run vaccination campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden and López Obrador met for a virtual bilateral meeting, with immigration, the coronavirus pandemic and climate issues on the agenda.
Biden and López Obrador met for a virtual bilateral meeting, with immigration, the coronavirus pandemic and climate issues on the agenda.
world news

Biden tries to reset relationship with Mexican president amid migration issue

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AP, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:40 AM IST
López Obrador, for his part, told Biden that he was thankful that the new president was “willing to maintain good relations for the good of our people in North America.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese President Xi Jinping.(AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping.(AP)
world news

China asks Australia to abandon its interference in Hong Kong's affairs

Posted by Shivani | ANI, Beijing
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:46 AM IST
Sino-Australian relations have been in a downward spiral since April last year, when Canberra infuriated Beijing by proposing an independent international inquiry into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP