Home / World News / Four killed, over 50 injured in oil tanker explosion in China

Four killed, over 50 injured in oil tanker explosion in China

Video posted online by the state-run CGTN TV showed debris of the exploded vehicle flying all around, causing extensive damage to the neighbouring residential units.

world Updated: Jun 13, 2020 18:26 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Beijing
According to the state-run China Daily, four people were killed and over 50 injured in the blast.(AP (Representative Image))
         

Four people were killed and over 50 others injured when an oil tanker exploded on an expressway in East China’s Zhejiang province on Saturday.

The explosion damaged nearby residential houses and factory workshops in Tai Zhou city, local authorities said.

According to the state-run China Daily, four people were killed and over 50 injured in the blast.

Several cars and vehicles around the area also caught fire following the explosion.

The accident occurred on the highway, leading to the closure of many entrances. Rescue work is underway.

