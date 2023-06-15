Home / World News / Fox News calls Biden ‘wannabe dictator’ during Trump's speech on live TV

Fox News calls Biden ‘wannabe dictator’ during Trump's speech on live TV

ByManjiri Chitre
Jun 15, 2023 11:35 AM IST

Fox News was the only major cable network that aired Trump's speech, while CNN and MSNBC chose not to carry the former President's address on air.

Cable news network Fox News on Tuesday night created a politically-charged controversy by labeling US President Joe Biden as a “wannabe dictator” while they played a live broadcast of Donald Trump’s post-arraignment speech.

US President Joe Biden (AP)
US President Joe Biden (AP)

Also read: How Melania feels about indictment? Donald Trump says, ‘She's hurt when…'

The channel presented a split screen of Trump addressing his supporters live in New Jersey, and Biden speaking at the White House earlier in the day. Below the visuals, a chyron (on-screen graphics which help viewers quickly identify the topic that is being discussed) read, “Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested”.

Reportedly, the misleading caption stayed on screen for 27 seconds till Fox News host Sean Hannity started speaking at 9 pm. However, it was not removed when the telecast was rerun late at night.

On Wednesday, the cable news network said that they took down the chyron “immediately”. However, they did not explain how the message made it onto the screen and how the matter was addressed, reported news agency AP.

Notably, Fox News was the only major cable network that aired Trump's speech, while CNN and MSNBC chose not to carry the former President's address on air. Meanwhile, PBS used the lower third of its screen to post fact-checks when it streamed Trump's speech on its YouTube channel, reported AP.

Trump slams Biden in his speech

Donald Trump - who has been impeached and indicted twice - is currently under investigation for election interference. During his speech in New Jersey for his 2024 Presidential campaign, Trump claimed that he was the victim of political “persecution”, and accused Biden of directing efforts to prosecute him". He also called Biden the “most corrupt president in the history of the United States”.

(With inputs from AP)

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump joe biden fox news + 1 more
donald trump joe biden fox news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out