Search
Saturday, Jun 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

France bans smoking in beaches, parks and bus shelters

AFP |
Jun 28, 2025 12:47 PM IST

The decree, published in the official government gazette on Saturday, will also ban smoking outside libraries, swimming pools and schools.

France will ban smoking on beaches and in parks, public gardens and bus shelters from Sunday, the government said.

Violaters of the ban will face a fine of 135 euros ($158).(REUTERS)
Violaters of the ban will face a fine of 135 euros ($158).(REUTERS)

The decree, published in the official government gazette on Saturday, will also ban smoking outside libraries, swimming pools and schools, and is aimed at protecting children from passive smoking.

The decree did not mention electronic cigarettes. Violaters of the ban will face a fine of 135 euros ($158).

"Tobacco must disappear from places where there are children," Health and Family Minister Catherine Vautrin had said in May, underscoring "the right of children to breathe pure air".

Cafe terraces are excluded from the ban.

Some 75,000 people are estimated to die from tobacco-related complications each year in France.

According to a recent opinion survey, six out of 10 French people (62 percent) favour a smoking ban in public places.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / France bans smoking in beaches, parks and bus shelters
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On