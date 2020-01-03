e-paper
Jan 03, 2020-Friday
Friday, Jan 03, 2020
World News / France says world 'more dangerous' after US killing of Qasem Soleimani

France says world ‘more dangerous’ after US killing of Qasem Soleimani

The United States confirmed it was responsible for an airstrike early Friday that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad, ratcheting up the proxy war between the two powers.

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 14:39 IST
The US killing of a top Iranian military commander has made the world “more dangerous,” France’s Europe minister said Friday, calling for efforts to de-escalate the deepening conflict in the Middle East.

“We have woken up to a more dangerous world,” Amelie de Montchalin told RTL radio, saying President Emmanuel Macron would consult soon with “players in the region.” The United States confirmed it was responsible for an airstrike early Friday that killed Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad, ratcheting up the proxy war between the two powers.

“In such operations, when we can see an escalation is underway, but what we want above all is stability and de-escalation,” Montchalin said.

“All of France’s efforts... in all parts of the world aim to ensure that we are creating the conditions for peace or at least stability,” she added.

“Our role is not to take sides, but to talk with everyone,” Montchalin said.

