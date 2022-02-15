France warns Russia ready for 'major offensive' against Ukraine

France's foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned Monday that "all the elements" were in place for Russia to wage a "major offensive" against Ukraine after Moscow massed thousands of troops on its borders.

"Are there all the elements for a major offensive by Russian forces in Ukraine? Yes there are, it's possible, it's possible quickly," Le Drian told France 5 television.

But there was nothing to suggest Moscow had yet taken a decision, he added.

"There is still a diplomatic solution (possible), yes that's for sure," said Le Drian.

On Tuesday, Russia's President Vladimir Putin will receive the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the latest Western leader to go to Moscow to seek a diplomatic breakthrough.

The United States has warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent, and their Western allies have threatened a crippling package of economic sanctions in response.

"There is an untenable military situation with a growing escalation," said Le Drian. "There is an urgent need for de-escalation.

"Putin wants to prevent Ukraine from having its sovereignty... (If) the sovereignty or the integrity of Ukraine were challenged by a significant intervention on the part of Russia, then there would be massive consequences, massive sanctions."

Russian Defence minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Monday the end of some of Moscow's massive military drills in Russia and Belarus, but said others were ongoing.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Putin that there was a "chance" of reaching an agreement on security with the West.