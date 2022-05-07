France's Macron sworn in for second term as president
Emmanuel Macron was sworn in for his second term as France's president on Saturday at a ceremony at the Elysee Palace, followed by the firing of canons at the Invalides gardens.
In a country where presidents rarely get re-elected, Macron won 58.5% of the votes in the second round against the far-right's Marine Le Pen, despite strong opposition to his pro-business policies and a proposal to raise the retirement age.
In a short speech, he spoke of the need to innovate at a time of unprecedented challenges for the world and for France, and said his second term would be "new" and not merely a continuation of the first.
"We need to invent a new method together, far from tired traditions and routines, with which we can build a new productive, social and ecological contract," he said, promising to act with "respect" and "consideration".
He highlighted the threat posed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and global environmental concerns.
Among the 500 guests present were former presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, former prime ministers Edouard Philippe, Manuel Valls, Alain Juppe and Jean-Pierre Raffarin, as well as religious leaders and other state figures.
Macron's inauguration marks the end of one electoral campaign and the opening of another - for legislative elections in June.
A newly united political left - a coalition formed between hard-left La France Insoumise, the Parti Socialiste, the Greens and the Communist Party - is hoping to deprive Macron of a majority in parliament.
The right-wing Les Republicains was also due to hold a national council meeting on Saturday.
Macron will visit the European Parliament in Strasbourg on for "Europe Day" on Monday.
Later in the week, for the first trip abroad since his inauguration, he heads to Berlin to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Macron, 44, is the first president who does not belong to a coalition government to be re-elected since the formation of the Fifth Republic in 1958.
Macron's new term formally begins on the evening of May 13 and his prime minister, Jean Castex, is still in office.
-
Six Indian nationals arrested after failed attempt to cross into the US
Six Indian nationals were rescued last month by American law enforcement from a sinking boat on a freezing river along the US-Canada border in what appears to be a human smuggling operation gone awry. The incident, which occurred on April 28, was reported as a “suspicious activity” by Canadian law enforcement to the Akwesasne Mohawk police service in upstate New York, US.
-
Taliban supreme leader orders women to wear all-covering burqa in public: Report
Afghanistan's supreme leader and Taliban chief on Saturday ordered the country's women to wear the all-covering burqa in public -- one of the harshest controls imposed on women's lives since the hardline Islamists seized power. "They should wear a chadori (head-to-toe burqa) as it is traditional and respectful," said a decree issued by Hibatullah Akhundzada that was released by Taliban authorities at a function in Kabul.
-
Sri Lanka, IMF to start next round of technical discussions
The International Monetary Fund would begin the next round of technical discussions with Sri Lanka from May 9 to May 23, IMF' mission chief for Sri Lanka Masahiro Nozaki has said. Nozaki said on Friday in a statement that the IMF is committed to assisting Sri Lanka, in line with the IMF's policies. The two sides held the first round of discussions at the IMF headquarters last month.
-
Quake damages over 80 houses in Pakistan's Balochistan: Report
At least 80 houses collapsed in Khuzdar district when a 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan's Balochistan province, rendering over 200 families homeless, media reports said on Saturday. According to the meteorological office, the quake's epicenter was located near Aurnaji, and hit the area at 11.55 am on Friday, the Dawn newspaper reported. The earthquake was felt for half a minute, forcing the people to run out of their homes into the open, officials said.
-
China's Xiaomi accuses ED of 'physical violence' threats during probe: Report
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp has alleged its top executives faced threats of "physical violence" and coercion during questioning by India's financial crime fighting agency, according to a court filing seen by Reuters. The next hearing is set for May 12. Xiaomi declined to comment citing pending legal proceedings. The company's former India managing director, Manu Kumar Jain is now Xiaomi's global vice president based out of Dubai and is credited for Xiaomi's rise in India, where its smartphones are hugely popular.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics