e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / French health minister among top leaders raided in Covid-19 probe

French health minister among top leaders raided in Covid-19 probe

Health minister Olivier Veran, his predecessor Agnes Buzyn, former PM Edouard Philippe were among those whose homes were searched over the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis in an investigation ordered by a special French court.

world Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 15:41 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Karan Manral
Associated Press | Posted by Karan Manral
Paris
FILE PHOTO: French Health Minister Olivier Veran, left (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
FILE PHOTO: French Health Minister Olivier Veran, left (AP Photo/Francois Mori)(AP)
         

French police searched the homes of the former prime minister, the current and former health ministers and other top officials Thursday in an investigation into the government response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Health Ministry confirmed the dawn searches, which included the offices of the current health minister Olivier Veran. They came a day after French President Emmanuel Macron announced curfews in the Paris region and eight other French metropolitan areas to deal with the rising toll of new infections.

Covid-19 patients, doctors, prison personnel, police officers and others in France filed an unprecedented 90 complaints in recent months, notably over shortages of masks and other equipment.

A special French court has ordered an investigation over the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Among those whose homes were searched include former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, Veran, his predecessor Agnes Buzyn, the head of the country’s national health service Jerome Salomon, and Sibeth Ndiaye, a former government spokeswoman. Veran’s office was searched as well.

Salomon abruptly canceled an early-morning live interview on the national BFM-TV due to “personal reasons,” according to the network.

Jean-Luc Reitzer, an opposition member of the French parliament who was hospitalized with a severe case of coronavirus, said he was shocked by the searches.

“Do our citizens seriously believe that the shortages, which were real, were voluntary?” he told BFM.

tags
top news
Xi aims to be China’s 1st party chairman in 45 yrs, steps up consolidation
Xi aims to be China’s 1st party chairman in 45 yrs, steps up consolidation
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
Sensex tanks 1,066 points, Nifty slips below 11,680
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
What did Delhi people do in last 15 days, Delhi minister asks Javadekar
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Stubble burning contributes 4% to Delhi-NCR pollution, says Javadekar; ministry clarifies
Stubble burning contributes 4% to Delhi-NCR pollution, says Javadekar; ministry clarifies
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
DC vs RR Review and RCB vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
DC vs RR Review and RCB vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In