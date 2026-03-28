French police foils bomb attack outside Bank of America's Paris headquarters, one detained

The French Police have thwarted a suspected bomb attack targeting Bank of America's Paris headquarters, the authorities said on Saturday, adding that a suspect has been detained. A policeman stands alongside police and private security vehicles outside The Bank of America building in the 8th arrondissement of Paris on March 28, 2026. (Photo by Sebastien DUPUY / AFP)

The incident took place early Saturday when police officers spotted two suspects carrying a shopping bag near the premises of the Bank of America in the 8th district of Paris.

The Paris police said that a suspect, holding a lighter, was attempting to ignite a device, while the second suspect managed to escape.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said it has opened a probe into a suspected attack targeting the Bank of America.

“Well done to the rapid intervention of a Paris police prefecture unit, which made it possible to thwart a violent act of a terrorist nature overnight in Paris,” Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said, according to The Associated Press.

“Vigilance remains at a very high level. I commend all security and intelligence forces, fully mobilized under my authority in the current international context," Nuñez added.

According to a Reuters report, the French agency said the investigation involves a suspected attempted destruction by fire or other dangerous means in connection with a terrorist plot. The agency has also added charges of making, possession and transport of an incendiary or explosive device with intent to carry out dangerous damage.