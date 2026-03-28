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    French police foils bomb attack outside Bank of America's Paris headquarters, one detained

    The incident took place on Saturday when police officers spotted two suspects carrying a shopping bag near the premises of the Bank of America in Paris.

    Updated on: Mar 28, 2026 9:20 PM IST
    Edited by Majid Alam
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    The French Police have thwarted a suspected bomb attack targeting Bank of America's Paris headquarters, the authorities said on Saturday, adding that a suspect has been detained.

    A policeman stands alongside police and private security vehicles outside The Bank of America building in the 8th arrondissement of Paris on March 28, 2026. (Photo by Sebastien DUPUY / AFP)
    A policeman stands alongside police and private security vehicles outside The Bank of America building in the 8th arrondissement of Paris on March 28, 2026. (Photo by Sebastien DUPUY / AFP)

    The incident took place early Saturday when police officers spotted two suspects carrying a shopping bag near the premises of the Bank of America in the 8th district of Paris.

    The Paris police said that a suspect, holding a lighter, was attempting to ignite a device, while the second suspect managed to escape.

    The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said it has opened a probe into a suspected attack targeting the Bank of America.

    “Well done to the rapid intervention of a Paris police prefecture unit, which made it possible to thwart a violent act of a terrorist nature overnight in Paris,” Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said, according to The Associated Press.

    “Vigilance remains at a very high level. I commend all security and intelligence forces, fully mobilized under my authority in the current international context," Nuñez added.

    According to a Reuters report, the French agency said the investigation involves a suspected attempted destruction by fire or other dangerous means in connection with a terrorist plot. The agency has also added charges of making, possession and transport of an incendiary or explosive device with intent to carry out dangerous damage.

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    News/World News/French Police Foils Bomb Attack Outside Bank Of America's Paris Headquarters, One Detained
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