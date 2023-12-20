close_game
close_game
News / World News / Fresh electoral test for Rishi Sunak after another Tory MP expelled

Fresh electoral test for Rishi Sunak after another Tory MP expelled

Reuters |
Dec 20, 2023 02:35 AM IST

Sunak's governing Conservative Party will face its seventh by-election since the beginning of July.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces another challenging vote to fill a vacant seat in parliament after a lawmaker was removed on Tuesday over claims he bullied an employee and committed sexual misconduct.

A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (AFP)
A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (AFP)

A parliamentary watchdog found that Peter Bone, who had been a member of parliament for almost two decades, had harassed and bullied a staff member and exposed his genitals.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

A petition that closed on Tuesday to remove him had the backing of 13.2% of Bone's constituency, more than the 10% required, meaning a by-election must now be held.

Sunak's governing Conservative Party will face its seventh by-election since the beginning of July. The Conservatives have lost five of those and only held one.

Bone, who was suspended from parliament for six weeks and currently sits as an independent, could run as a candidate in that by-election, but not for the Conservatives. He had a majority of more than 18,500 at the last national vote in 2019.

The Independent Expert Panel found that Bone committed "many varied acts" of bullying and one act of sexual misconduct against a staff member in 2012 and 2013.

Bone verbally humiliated the former employee and threw pens and office equipment at him, both of which amounted to bullying, the panel found.

The parliamentary commissioner found that Bone committed sexual misconduct by indecently exposing "his genitals close to the complainant's face" on an overseas work trip, first in the bathroom and then in the bedroom of a hotel room.

In response to the result of the petition, Bone acknowledged that there will be a by-election early next year and said the allegations were "untrue and without foundation."

"I will have more to say on these matters in the new year," Bone said in statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out