Fresh one-day record for Covid-19 cases in US

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:47 IST

The US saw a new single-day record of more than 47,000 Covid-19 cases, as President Donald Trump said he was growing “more and more angry at China”, where the pandemic started.

California, Texas and Arizona have emerged as the new US hot spots. Cases in California rose by 8,441 on Tuesday, the highest one-day rise in the state.

“As I watch the pandemic spread its ugly face all across the world, including the tremendous damage it has done to the USA, I become more and more angry at China,” Trump tweeted.

His administration is facing criticism for “hoarding” nearly the entire global supply of remdesivir, the only drug licensed so far to treat Covid-19. The department of health and human services said Trump has secured 500,000 treatments of the drug through September, representing 100% of Gilead’s July production capacity and 90% of its capacity in August and September.

Red Cross decried on Wednesday the politicisation of the pandemic in many countries, warning that the “divisive” response by leaders in places like Brazil and the US was taking a heavy toll. In Brazil, a judge dismissed an earlier order asking President Jair Bolsonaro to wear a face mask in public or face a fine.

Alphabet Inc’s Google said late on Tuesday it was delaying the reopening of its US offices. All of Google’s US offices will now remain closed at least until September 7, it said.

Canada will keep its borders sealed till at least the end of July as the government extended its ban on travellers.

In Switzerland, wearing a facemask on public transport will become compulsory.

In Australia, residents in suburbs north of Melbourne went into a month-long lockdown on Wednesday night after new cases emerged in the second largest city.

Thailand, meanwhile, began a fifth phase of relaxations, allowing the reopening of schools and high-risk entertainment venues such as pubs and massage parlours. Hit by the twin shocks of Covid-19 and low oil prices, Saudi Arabia implemented the tripling of value added tax from Wednesday.