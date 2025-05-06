Menu Explore
Friedrich Merz becomes Germany's new Chancellor

ByHT News Desk
May 06, 2025 08:21 PM IST

Friedrich Merz has succeeded in becoming Germany's new Chancellor after a defeat in the first round of voting.

Friedrich Merz on Tuesday succeeded in his bid to become the next German Chancellor after a second vote in parliament, as he had lost the first ballot, reported Associated Press.

Friedrich Merz became Germany's next Chancellor after a second vote in Parliament.(Bloomberg)
Friedrich Merz became Germany's next Chancellor after a second vote in Parliament.(Bloomberg)

The conservative leader who became Germany's 10th Chancellor, became the first post-war candidate who had failed to win on the initial ballot, requiring a second round of voting in Parliament.

Merz received 325 votes in the second ballot. He needed a majority of 316 out of 630 votes but only received 310 in the first round, while his coalition held 328 votes.

Because the votes were secret ballots, it was not immediately clear who might have defected from his coalition.

The coalition set to form government is led by Merz's party, the centre-right Christian Democratic Union, and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union.

They were also joined by the center-left Social Democrats led by outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who lost the national election in February.

(Developing story. Details awaited.)

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
